Baltimore mayor names Alice Kennedy as housing commissioner

Alice Kennedy, Baltimore’s acting director of the Department of Housing and Community Development for more than a year, has been named the permanent commissioner and chief executive of the department.
Kennedy, who is taking on the permanent role immediately, has worked for the department since 2016, serving as deputy commissioner for home ownership and housing preservation. In that position, she oversaw the city’s weatherization and lead reduction programs as well as the Office of Homeownership, Tax Sale Prevention Coordinator, Summer Food Program, and Baltimore Energy Initiative.
“I’ve come to rely on her expertise, community relationships, and genuine commitment to bringing the best out of Baltimore’s neighborhoods,” Mayor Brandon Scott said of Kennedy in a news release Wednesday. “She has my full support and confidence to achieve my vision for a more equitable Baltimore.”
Named acting housing commissioner in August 2020 by then Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, Kennedy has worked to improve the department’s customer services as well as the process for disposing of properties owned by the city, according to Scott’s news release. Officials touted Kennedy’s success in securing grant funding for the city including $1 million received for lead abatement.
As commissioner, Kennedy plans to hire a full-time equity officer and to restructure and modernize the city’s permitting process, according to the news release.
Kennedy previously served as the city’s sustainability coordinator and was program coordinator for the Baltimore Energy Challenge, an initiative to get city residents to reduce their energy usage. She has a bachelor’s degree from Goucher College.
“I am prepared to lead and transform this Agency, working with the mayor’s team to deliver superior service for residents and businesses,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We will maximize the opportunity to transform our unique Baltimore neighborhoods equitably and provide our residents with quality housing and neighborhood amenities while working to retain and grow our population.”