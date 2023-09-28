Head of Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services is out, to be replaced by Ernestina Simmons

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The director of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services is being replaced as concerns continue to mount about the office’s performance.

Irene Agustin, the head of the office since June 2021, resigned Wednesday, according to a news release from the city. Staff were notified Thursday morning in an email circulated by chief of staff Roland Selby.

Agustin will be replaced by Ernestina Simmons, a local nonprofit leader with experience in both the Baltimore City and Baltimore County Office of Social Services. Most recently she served as chief program officer for Family and Children’s Services, according to an online biography. Simmons will take the reins of the office on Oct. 16.

Agustin came to Baltimore from San Francisco where she was director of coordinated entry and problem solving. She oversaw Baltimore’s office as it faced scrutiny over its pandemic-era efforts to house homeless city residents in hotels rather than congregate living shelters as a way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Plans for the city to purchase hotels to house homeless people made during Agustin’s tenure have not materialized despite funding dedicated from the city’s American Rescue Plan allocation.

More recently, the Baltimore City Council took Agustin’s office to task over $10 million in federal funds that the city forfeited and decadeslong problems with a program that is supposed to house the city’s homeless population.

The money, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made available to the city, is meant to be used for the city’s Continuum of Care program, which among other things helps to fund housing for homeless residents. Baltimore contracts with about 40 vendors who in turn make payments to various landlords to ensure that people are housed.

In fiscal year 2020, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, or MOHS, was forced to relinquish $10 million in funding the organization could have tapped from HUD due to problems accessing the funds. Baltimore lost access to the system for at least three months because employees of MOHS either left the office or were barred from access.

In June, Mayor Brandon Scott sent a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge imploring her for an extension to withdraw money from the fiscal year 2020 grant.

Scott said in a news release Thursday that he is hopeful Simmons can lead the office into a “new era.”

“With more than two decades of experience, many of those years serving families across our city, Ernestina is uniquely qualified and well-positioned to serve Baltimoreans who have faced housing insecurity or homelessness, many of whom rely on the support of our Office of Homeless Services,” he said.