Baltimore spending board poised to approve $96,000 settlement for residents locked down after Detective Suiter’s death

Baltimore’s spending board is poised to approve a $96,000 settlement with several residents of Harlem Park stemming from the lockdown of their neighborhood following the 2017 shooting death of city police Detective Sean Suiter.
The settlement, detailed in a Board of Estimates agenda released Monday afternoon, was brokered between city officials and the ACLU of Maryland, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of four Harlem Park residents.
The group sought compensation from the city and “a prohibition against BPD ever establishing a similar neighborhood lockdown again,” as well as “a court order requiring the BPD to destroy all of the personal information illegally obtained from residents.”
Officials reached the agreement earlier this month as the deadline approached for the city to respond to the plaintiffs’ claims.
Suiter was fatally shot in the 900 block of Bennett Place in November 2017, while he and a partner were out investigating homicide cases. In a frantic search for a gunman, police cordoned off several blocks of the neighborhood for six days, a move criticized by civil rights groups and a federal team overseeing court-ordered reforms in the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers stationed around the perimeter stopped residents, asked them for identification, and ran their names through law enforcement databases. Footage from the body-worn cameras of officers showed them stopping everyone entering the neighborhood. Residents had to show identification even to simply reach their homes.
“What happened in Harlem Park was a dramatic and crystal clear example of the many ways in which policing in Baltimore is not the same in Black and white communities,” senior ACLU staff attorney David Rocah said in 2019 when the lawsuit was filed. “It is not enough for the city to say long after the fact ... ‘Oops, we messed up. Our bad.’”
Police never made any arrests in Suiter’s death, despite a $215,000 reward. Suiter was shot the day before he was to appear in front of a grand jury investigating the department’s Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal, and he had been informed by the FBI that he had been accused of misconduct.
In the years since, an Independent Review Board and Maryland State Police review of the city police department’s investigation led Baltimore Police Department to believe his death was a suicide. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the investigation was closed, then backed away from the statement after prosecutors said they were still pursuing evidence against a possible suspect.
Suiter’s family and attorney strongly pushed back on the suicide theory and his death remains classified as a homicide.
The department’s response in Harlem Park was heavily criticized by the monitoring team overseeing the Baltimore Police consent decree. The monitor’s report said the department maintained the lockdown well past any time in which an armed and dangerous suspect would pose a threat. It also concluded that officers conducted warrant checks without reasonable suspicion or probable cause, and frisked nine people unlawfully.
“BPD’s response to the Suiter shooting demonstrates the considerable long-term challenge it faces to ensure that its officers abide by the Constitution and the consent decree in their interactions with community members,” the monitoring team wrote in a report in June 2018.