Baltimore spending board to consider $645,000 in Gun Trace Task Force settlements; total payouts would top $16M if approved

Baltimore’s spending board is poised to approve $645,000 to settle two legal disputes related to the city’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force involving plaintiffs who spent time in jail before their charges were vacated.

Next week the Board of Estimates will consider two settlements, one for $330,000 with Jamar Bowles and another for $315,000 with Alex Holden, both of which have been recommended for approval by the city’s settlement review committee.

In the case of Bowles, several Baltimore Police officers including Det. Daniel Hersl were patrolling in August 2013 and March 2014 when they saw Bowles “engaging in behavior consistent” with a drug transaction, according to the board’s agenda. They stopped and detained Bowles, recovering cash and drugs, the agenda says.

Bowles was charged with several drug-related violations for both incidents and pleaded guilty to one charge for each incident, the agenda states. He served two years in prison as well as 3.5 years of parole. His charges were vacated in 2019 after revelations that the task force routinely violated people’s rights and stole drugs and money using the authority of their badge.

Bowles sued Hersl and several other unnamed officers in August, alleging there was no probable cause to stop him and that the drugs recovered were planted by Hersl and the other officers.

Hersl is serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison after a jury convicted him in 2018 of racketeering crimes related to the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal. He was accused of stealing money during his time with the notoriously rogue group of cops and beforehand. He is incarcerated at an administrative security federal medical center in Springfield, Missouri.

In the second case involving Holden, Officers Jason Giordano and Jimmy Shetterly attempted to stop him in May 2012 when they saw him “engaging in behavior consistent” with a drug transaction, according to the agenda. Holden fled and Giordano said he witnessed Holden discard a white package, the agenda says. The officers caught and arrested Holden and recovered the package which contained suspected drugs, according to the agenda.

Holden was charged with various drug-related charges and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, according to the agenda. He served more than two years in prison as well as one year of parole before his charges were vacated in 2019.

Holden sued in August, alleging there was no probable cause for his stop and that the drugs recovered were planted by the officers.

The Board of Estimates will meet Wednesday to discuss the proposed settlements.

If approved, the total paid out by the city for settlements related to the task force would rise to $16.2 million. The largest of those settlements, $7.9 million, was paid to Umar Burley and Brent Matthews, who both went to federal prison for drugs that were planted in their vehicle in 2010. That amount eclipsed the settlement paid to the family of Freddie Gray in 2015.