Trump administration change could eliminate food assistance for estimated 15,000 Baltimore residents

The proposal would revise the use of “broad-based categorical eligibility” to determine SNAP benefits. Under the current rules in more than 40 states, including Maryland, if someone qualifies for other federal or state aid programs, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, they also qualify for SNAP. Maryland households with income below 200% of the federal poverty line qualify for non-cash TANF benefits — which can include transportation, child care or subsidized employment — and are eligible for SNAP benefits, according to state rules. The current federal poverty level is $25,750 for a family of four, according to federal rules.