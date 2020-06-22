Baltimore fire unions try to rally neighbors against fire company cuts, warn of increased response times

Baltimore’s firefighter unions have organized two community rallies this week in an effort to stop cuts to fire companies serving Pigtown and Northeast Baltimore.
The community rallies, scheduled for Wednesday, are being held in response to the proposed reduction of two fire companies by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young in his fiscal year 2021 budget. The cut would not reduce the number of city firefighters, but would instead shift staff from the two shuttered companies to other vacancies within the department.
The engines run by those companies would be moved out of neighborhood firehouses and into the city’s reserve fleet.
Richard “Dickie” Altieri II, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734, said the closure of the fire companies would inevitably increase response times and leave pockets of the city more vulnerable to fire. Engine 4, one of the two companies slated for closure, is the first engine to respond to Morgan State, Loyola and Notre Dame of Maryland universities, he said.
“Right now the universities are a little less occupied because of [coronavirus], but they won’t always be,” he said.
The rallies will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the fire station on East Cold Spring Lane and at 1 p.m. at the firehouse on Bush Street.
Last week, the majority of Baltimore City Council’s membership signaled their opposition to the fire company cuts when the board cut $22 million in police department spending from Young’s proposed $3 billion budget and suggested reallocating it to other public services, including the fire department.
Baltimore’s charter, however, limits City Council’s power to reallocate funds in the proposed spending plan. Only the mayor can control where money is allocated during the budget process. Without buy-in from Young, the money council cut will likely default to a budget surplus in the next fiscal year.
Young is expected to act on the budget in the next few days. It takes effect July 1.
Altieri said he hopes to see community members and local business leaders at the rallies. The mayor would be foolish to cut the city’s fire and EMS services in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Altieri said, questioning whether the politics of the recently completed election was guiding Young’s resolve on the issue.
The cuts to the police budget were orchestrated by City Council President Brandon Scott, who won the the Democratic nomination for mayor this month. Young placed fifth in the primary.
Lester Davis, Young’s spokesman, said last week that the mayor’s proposed budget was the responsible plan in the face of a global pandemic and the city’s decrease in expected revenue. Young’s budget includes no new taxes or fees.
Altieri said the city expects to save between $3.2 million and $4 million via the fire company cuts.
District 4 Councilman Bill Henry, who represents an area partially covered by Engine 4, released a statement this weekend urging residents to call Young’s office directly and lobby against the fire company closures.
“There is literally nothing more that the City Council can do that we haven’t already done,” he said. “Only the Mayor can reopen these fire companies.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this article.