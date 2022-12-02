Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford out as report is released on deadly Stricker Street fire that killed 3

Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford has resigned in conjunction with the release of an investigative report into the circumstances of a deadly January fire on Stricker Street that claimed the lives of three Baltimore firefighters.

The city’s fire chief since 2014, Ford’s resignation is effective immediately, city officials announced Friday.

The report, which was also released Friday, looked at the city’s responsibility surrounding the Jan. 25 fire in the 200 block of S. Stricker St. that was one of the deadliest for first responders in the city’s history. Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed and another firefighter seriously injured after a vacant home partially collapsed as they attempted to battle a blaze from inside.

Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday in an interview with The Baltimore Sun that several items noted in the report have been ongoing problems for the department during Ford’s tenure. The study was compiled by a panel assembled by Ford that included emergency officials from Prince George’s County, Howard County, Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

“There’s some stuff that remains which I just can’t accept,” said Scott, who did not elaborate. “This is about us moving forward and turning the page.”

The 182-page document found, among many other things, that a “sense of rivalry and competitive culture” in the city’s fire department is an ongoing problem. The report stops short of blaming that culture for the deaths of the three firefighters.

“The satisfaction of arriving first to the scene of a fire has a rewarding effect on the members,” the report states. “Currently, many of the personnel have described the competition as reaching a point of distraction from the focus of the important tasks presented at a fire and the importance of good decision making.

“Pride and dedication are the cornerstone of a successful unit; however, it is the responsibility of the unit’s officer to control the competition and rivalry,” the report stated. “The importance of a strong incident assessment and team approach cannot be neglected.”

The deaths of Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo led to calls for the city to better mark and record the locations of hazardous vacant buildings that present a danger to first responders. The New Southwest/Mount Clare neighborhood where the fire occurred has the sixth most vacant houses in Baltimore, a city with about 16,000 vacants.

A Baltimore Sun investigation showed vacant homes in Baltimore burn at twice the national rate, but gaps in record keeping have limited what firefighters know before proceeding inside.

In the wake of the fire, the city recently restarted a program to mark unstable buildings with “X” placards. More than 500 vacant homes have been identified as unsafe, based on the stability of the building’s structure and roof, previous fire damage and signs of a collapse, city officials said in October. A previous “X” sign program, begun in 2010, was halted within two years after residents and community leaders complained the signs were tarnishing the reputations of certain communities.

Ford has served under several administrations but was originally the choice of Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. After beginning his career as a dispatcher in Alabama, he served as a paramedic and firefighter. He was deputy chief in Fulton County, Georgia and fire chief of Lincoln, Nebraska before coming to Baltimore.

Ford also served a two-year stint as city manager of Chamblee, Georgia, a town of about 10,000 people. Chamblee City Council issued a preliminary resolution saying its members had lost confidence in Ford and began proceedings to terminate him. Ford resigned.

Scott, then a member of Baltimore City Council, opposed Ford’s hiring in 2014 and questioned why an internal candidate was not selected. The mayor said Friday Ford’s departure has nothing to do with past disagreements.

“This isn’t anything about how many umpteen years ago,” he said. “This is about this moment in the city and how we can move forward as a department in the city.”

Ford was paid $229,000 in fiscal year 2021, the most recently available year in the city’s salary database.

A group of city fire commanders including Assistant Chief Charles Svehla, Assistant Chief Chris Caisse and Assistant Chief Dante Stewart will rotate as acting chief on an interim basis, city officials said.