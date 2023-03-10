Baltimore City Council votes down city administrator nominee Faith Leach, citing concerns with the position

Faith Leach, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s pick for city administrator, was voted down by a Baltimore City Council committee considering her nomination Thursday in a meeting that exploded into shouts over council procedure.

Leach, who previously served as deputy mayor of equity, health and human services, was nominated by Scott in January and has been serving in the role in an acting capacity. She would have been the second person to hold the post. Chris Shorter, the city’s first administrator, departed in December.

After more than two hours of testimony and questioning by council that was largely favorable toward Leach, the council’s Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee voted against her appointment by a 4-2 vote, citing concerns about the city administrator’s office structure.

Stunned council members in support of Leach blasted their fellow committee members for what they deemed a political maneuver in violation of council rules.

Because Councilman Eric Costello appeared at the hearing virtually, he should not have been permitted to vote and the entire vote should be invalidated, Councilman James Terrence said.

“Tonight you have failed the citizens of Baltimore. We overwhelmingly voted for the office of the city administrator,” Torrence said, visibly upset. “You have violated the trust of this chamber and the people of Baltimore.”

The councilman walked out of council chambers in protest as the vote was completed.

Councilman Torrence yelling from the back of the chamber that the vote is invalid pic.twitter.com/C4bHBrkgaF — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) March 10, 2023

Councilwoman Odette Ramos, the committee’s second member in favor of Leach, called those voting against her “irresponsible.” Leach’s family and supporters in council chambers loudly applauded.

“We are here to give an opportunity for leadership in our city,” she said. “She’s performed anything I’ve ever asked and then some, frankly. If you have problems with the office... lets do that somewhere else.”

Ramos pledged to revisit the issue in another committee meeting. The councilwoman said Council President Nick Mosby recently told members they were not to vote if attending meetings remotely. He did not put that recommendation in writing, she said.

Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton said she was voting against Leach because the city is “disorganized” and in “disarray.”

“This vote is not about you, personally,” Middleton said. “It’s not about the work.”

In her previous role as deputy mayor, Leach was a visible representative for Scott leading the city’s outreach programs to squeegee workers and working on the city’s guaranteed income pilot program.

Before coming to Baltimore, Leach worked in both the private and public sector. She served as chief of staff for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Foundation for nearly three years, managing its efforts to invest in a workforce building, neighborhood revitalization and small businesses.

Leach also held several positions within the District of Columbia’s government. She started as a fiscal policy manager and rose to become chief of staff to the deputy mayor for greater economic opportunity under Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser. She left the position in 2018, according to her LinkedIn page.

In her opening statement to City Council, Leach emphasized her commitment to Baltimore.

“This moment in our city’s history calls for an administrator that gets things done, and an administrator who will deliver results for the city of Baltimore,” Leach said. “I am her.”

Baltimore’s city administrator is charged with leading the city’s staff of roughly 12,500 and managing efforts to tackle some of Baltimore’s most persistent bureaucratic challenges, such as water billing and procurement systems, as well as recycling collection.

Some of those nagging challenges were discussed by council members Thursday. Committee Chairman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer questioned Leach about her plan for resuming the city’s weekly recycling collection. For more than a year, Baltimore has been collecting recycling on a biweekly basis due to staffing shortages, an issue that has been a frequent target of criticism by council members.

Leach said she could not give a date for when weekly recycling collection would resume, but the city is exploring options for what she called “alternatives” including using contractors to assist with collection or partnering with a neighboring jurisdiction that has trucks small enough to navigate Baltimore’s narrow alleys. Baltimore has already employed private contractors to assist with trash and recycling collection.

“Those are all the things I want to analyze,” she said. “I want to ensure what we roll out is valuable and sustainable for this city.”

Council members also pressed Leach on the role of the city administrator within city government.

Councilman Eric Costello asked Leach to justify the over $908,000 in salaries that are paid to the city administrator and her five staff members, particularly in a climate where the city has been unable to resume weekly recycling.

Under Leach’s predecessor, the city administrator was the second-highest paid city employee behind Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who made $276,375 in 2021. Leach currently makes $197,676 while her deputy makes $215,000. Two assistant city administrators are paid $129,000 and $147,961 respectively.

Leach defended the salaries, saying the staff has an extensive background in government and administration.

“These are the salaries they demand,” she said, noting they could make $20,000-$50,000 more in the private sector.

Throughout the hearing, Councilmembers praised Leach’s communication with them in her role as deputy mayor, which she has held since 2021.

“It has been a pleasure working with you,” said Councilman Mark Conway, one of the members who voted against Leach. “You are always responsive. You are certainly very thoughtful and interested in issues.”

Members of the public who attended the meeting also praised Leach. Yolanda Pulley, a leader with People Empowered by the Struggle, said she has found many city officials to be disrespectful. Not Leach, she said.

“I asked her who she was and where she was from,” Pulley said. “I said ‘Our city has a habit of bringing people into our city that don’t understand us.’”

Leach asked to prove herself, Pulley said, and she did.

“She is one of Baltimore city’s... most valuable gems,” Pulley said. “She’s different. She gets it. She’s one of the people. She don’t make it all about politics or all about policy.”

Baltimore’s city administrator role was created via a charter amendment spearheaded by Scott when he served on the City Council. He argued at the time the role was a politically neutral way to “professionalize city government.” Voters overwhelmingly approved the position in the fall of 2020.