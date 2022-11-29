Baltimore ethics board calls on mayor to delay decision on pension eligibility bill, citing possible conflict of interest

Baltimore’s Board of Ethics has asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay a decision on legislation passed by the City Council that would change pension eligibility requirements, saying it is a potential violation of the city’s ethics ordinance.

The legislation, approved by the council last week, would decrease the number of years from 12 to 8 needed for elected officials, including the council, to be eligible for a public pension. The bill, passed by an 8-5 vote, with two members abstaining, would affect members of the council who are currently serving.

As passed, the legislation could create the appearance of a conflict of interest, board chairman Stephan Fogleman wrote in a letter to Scott sent Tuesday.

“The Ethics Board is concerned it is impossible for the current council, while in term, to have voted in favor of the amendment without giving the appearance of a conflict of interest,” the board stated.

Baltimore’s ethics law requires public officials to disqualify themselves from decisions in which they have an interest, the board noted.

The City Council approved the legislation last week after Council President Nick Mosby, the bill’s sponsor, and others argued it was necessitated by the passage of Question K, a charter amendment that will establish term limits. Question K was approved by 72% of the city’s voters earlier this month and will limit officials to two four-year terms in office as mayor, comptroller and City Council. The amendment will be effective in 2024.

The movement to get the question onto the ballot was funded almost entirely by a $525,000 investment from David Smith, chairman of Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group. The group owns local station Fox 45, a frequent critic of top officials inside City Hall.

In its letter, the ethics board said it did not receive a request to weigh in on the pension legislation but reviewed the bill nonetheless, citing a provision of the ethics law that calls for its provisions to be “liberally construed to accomplish their purposes.”

Scott has until January to consider whether to sign or veto the measure. His spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request to comment on his intentions.

The council was warned ahead of its vote that changing its own benefits would be an unconventional move. David Randall, executive director of the Baltimore Employees’ and Elected Officials’ Retirement Systems, wrote in a letter to the council that “while it may not be unconstitutional, it is highly unusual for elected officials to enhance their benefits while in term.”

Councilwoman Odette Ramos attempted to introduce an amendment during the group’s vote on the measure that would have delayed eligibility for eight-year vesting until 2024, the next election cycle for city officials. The amendment was never introduced due to a procedural issue cited by Mosby.