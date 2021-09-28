Baltimore’s revamped ethics board says it’s ready to provide guidance to city employees

The majority of questions fielded by the board in fiscal year 2021 were about the financial disclosure process required of all city elected officials and about 3,000 of the city’s 13,000 employees. More than 1,500 requests were fielded via the newly established hotline in 2021 — 1,100 of which were related to disclosure questions, according to the report. The remainder were queries about ethics guidance, lobbying and gift solicitation. Most were handled by the board’s staff.