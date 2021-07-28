Baltimore settles employment lawsuit for $158,000+, admits breaking city policy with promotion

Baltimore’s spending board agreed to settle an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday for $158,298 after officials admitted employees broke city policy.
The deal, approved unanimously by the Board of Estimates, brings to a close a lawsuit filed by Shaaron Phillips, a former operations manager in the Department of Public Works. According to board documents, Phillips sued the city earlier this year alleging that city officials violated the city’s whistleblower law as well as federal fair employment laws.
Phillips complained that her salary was not in line with male counterparts following a promotion, according to the documents. She was paid $125,460 during her final year with the city, according to public data. Phillips also claimed she was fired due to a report she made to the city’s inspector general.
Gary Gilkey, a city attorney, told the board Wednesday that the dispute stemmed from a promotion Phillips was given by the former chief of staff of the Department of Public Works. The salary promised to Phillips during the promotion “well exceeded” the 10% increase allowed by city policy, Gilkey said.
“There was a long period of time where the parties were disputing what salary should be given,” he said. “During that period, the afforded salary was not adjusted by the 10%, nor was the employee given the amount exceeding 10%.”
In the midst of the dispute, Public Works Director Rudy Chow, who helped to recruit Phillips to the city, retired. After his departure, the department was “reorganized,” Gilkey said, and “the reorganization did not include this employee.”
Phillips was terminated in September 2020 amid a rash of personnel changes made during the final days of Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s administration. Young lost his bid for reelection, and left office in December.
Gilkey recommended the city settle the claim to avoid further fees or the possible reinstatement of Phillips.
“Attorney’s fees alone would likely exceed the settlement request today,” he said.
Pressed by members of the board Wednesday about why a minimum 10% raise was not paid as the dispute played out, Gilkey and Human Resources Director Quinton Herbert admitted that city policy was not followed regarding Phillips’ promotion.
DPW’s human resources representative did not file paperwork for the promotion with the human resources central office, Herbert said. That representative also did not follow a procedure required if a department wants to grant a raise in excess of the 10% mandated by policy.
“Everything should have gone through central HR,” Gilkey said. “There should have been a discussion about what the salary should be before beginning the job.”
Comptroller Bill Henry, a member of the board, asked whether the human resources official responsible for the error was still working for the city. Officials said they were not sure, but would follow up.
“That person effectively cost the city over $100,000 and I would like to know if they’re still here or not,” Henry said.
An attorney representing Phillips could not be immediately reached for comment.
The employment dispute is not the first for Phillips. She spent years engaged in a legal battle with her former employer the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission over what began as an employment discrimination complaint, legal records show. Phillips, then director of the commission’s minority business office, initially filed a claim to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission arguing several white colleagues with similar positions received higher pay than she did.
After the EEOC denied her claim, Philips sued the organization in 2004 arguing unlawful retaliation and pay discrimination based on race and national origin. While the lawsuit was pending, Phillips was terminated from the commission in 2005. She challenged the firing in an administrative proceeding and before a Circuit Court, both of which deemed her termination justified. Phillips appealed to the Court of Special Appeals which upheld the ruling, according to court documents.
Phillips’ retaliation case, however, proceeded to a jury trial which she ultimately won in 2006.