Top Baltimore emergency officials accused of unauthorized overtime, overspending on custom car

Baltimore’s top emergency management official approved inappropriate overtime for a senior manager and replaced a city vehicle the manager crashed with a lease that was double the cost, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General released Wednesday.
The report also states the senior manager worked for the city without a contract for three months and violated several city regulations by “excessively” using city electronic equipment for personal use.
Both officials in the report are unnamed. However, city officials confirmed in March that David McMillan, director of the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management, was on leave. His employment with the city ended March 25, according to a spokesman for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young at the time.
The timing of McMillan’s departure caused concern as it coincided with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maryland, which forced the virtual shut down of the city and heavily burdened city emergency services. Both officials referenced in the report no longer work for the city.
McMillan could not immediately be reached for comment.
According to the report, a senior manager in the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management needed a city vehicle for use 24 hours per day, seven days a week in the event of an emergency. When the manager joined the department, a take-home vehicle was assigned with a lease costing $498 per month.
In September 2018, the senior manager was involved in a car crash in the city vehicle while off duty at 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 695. Executive management of the department approved the lease of a new vehicle with a $695 customization package including adjustable pedals, forward collision alert, special headlamps, automatic braking, lane departure warnings and a safety alert driver seat.
The new vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, cost $977 per month — $11,496 more to the city over the life of the lease.
The old leased vehicle cost $12,634 to repair following the crash, an amount the city paid, according to the report. Another $7,592 was due to the lessor because of the accident damage and excessive mileage on the vehicle.
In an interview with the inspector general’s office, the executive manager said the increased cost of the Tahoe was a necessary expense based on the characteristics of the new vehicle. The executive manager said the Tahoe had better towing capacity and more room for emergency equipment.
The report also states that the executive manager sought and received approval from the city Board of Estimates to keep the senior manager as a contract employee after his retirement in February 2019. The one-year $105,000 contract was in effect beginning in December 2018, however the work did not begin until April 2019. The executive manager did not revise the contract.
The contract stated that no additional benefits or compensation would be paid, however the senior manager was paid more than 560 hours of overtime between April 2019 and March 2020, totaling $42,441. The executive manager approved the overtime and allowed the senior manager to continue working for four months after the contract expired, according to the report.
The inspector general found the senior manager violated several other city regulations by using city equipment for personal use and engaging in communication “unbecoming” of a city employee. Details of the violations were deemed a policy matter and were not disclosed in the report.