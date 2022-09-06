As Baltimore awaits updates on E. coli water contamination, frustration builds over communication

Baltimore residents can expect no update on E. coli contamination of West Baltimore’s drinking water until at least this evening, city officials with Mayor Brandon Scott’s office said Tuesday as they awaited the results of water testing.

The bacteria was detected in some water supply samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods over the weekend, prompting officials to call for residents in parts of the city and Baltimore County to boil their water.

As of Monday afternoon, the city Department of Public Works said they were still searching for the source of the contamination. Crews were flushing the system to introduce turnover, increasing chlorination in the area, and performing leak detection and valve assessments.

Tests were performed late Monday but the results were not due to return until late Tuesday, several spokespeople for Scott said.

The boil water alert covers about 1,500 homes and facilities across roughly 56 city blocks. The area is bounded by Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street, north to south, and Carey Street to Pulaski Street, east to west.

A larger area is subject to a lesser boil water advisory. That swath, which extends from West Baltimore into Baltimore County and is home to about 100,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, includes nearby areas where water samples did not find E. coli and Total Coliform.

Members of Baltimore City Council who represent the affected areas are reaching out to city residents in need of clean water and speaking to those who may not have seen earlier announcements from the Department of Public Works.

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, whose district is in the advisory area, released a statement Tuesday saying the residents of West and Southwest Baltimore are being denied a basic human right.

“We cannot expect Baltimoreans to invest in the future of the city when the city does not invest in their ability to have a healthy tomorrow,” she said. “People who have historically borne the brunt of generational negligence of our city infrastructure are asked to accommodate and understand the shortcomings of failing systems. We must do better. We must prioritize the health and safety of everyone across Baltimore City.”

Porter, who has worked in public health, told The Baltimore Sun she understands the communications team in the Department of Public Works is short staffed, but there will be an “opportunity for growth” as city officials look back on the response, she said.

“This is a public health emergency,” she said. “Having those standard operating procedures in place will be important.”

Scott said Monday the Department of Public Works first learned Saturday of the potential contamination at a test site in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park communities. The specimen was retested to confirm the contamination per emergency protocol ahead of notifying the public, the mayor said.

In a tweet Monday morning, the city’s department of public works urged residents and businesses in the area to boil water used for drinking or cooking.

Councilman John Bullock, who represents the city’s ninth district where the contamination is centered, said he received a text from the Department of Public Works Sunday evening stating that the area was being tested and flushed, however no reason was given. It wasn’t until Monday when the tweets were posted that Bullock said he also received a message from the department’s director Jason Mitchell notifying him of the E. coli contamination.

Bullock said it would have been helpful to get earlier notice. Many residents aren’t active on social media and relied on word-of-mouth communication, he said.

“There was a lot of concern and rightfully,” he said. “Unfortunately, there wasn’t a lot of additional information we could provide.”

“It would have allayed some of the concerns had there been more frequent communication,” he said.

On Tuesday, officials distributed water to city residents affected by the contamination. Distribution centers were opened at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Middle Branch Park and Lansdowne Library.

On Monday, officials said they were confident the contamination was not associated with wastewater treatment or the city’s three water treatment plants, which test every two hours and have not produced unusual results recently. Still, problems can occur where bacteria are introduced to water in the distribution system. When that occurs, the best remedy is to increase the dosage of chlorine, officials said.

The process of surveying and sampling other locations within the impacted zone and retesting locations that previously tested negative is ongoing. The department is also identifying construction projects that may have caused potential impacts to the water system, checking for leaks and monitoring chlorine levels.

Baltimore Sun Data Reporter Steve Earley contributed to this report.