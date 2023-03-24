Baltimore E. coli notifications to public didn’t meet state, federal requirements, MDE says

Baltimore violated public notification requirements in the aftermath of an E. coli outbreak last fall, a letter sent to the city from the Maryland Department of the Environment shows.

The letter, dated Nov. 1, states that Baltimore’s initial public notifications about the outbreak, which forced thousands of people in West Baltimore and Baltimore County to boil tap water for days, did not meet state or federal requirements. City officials with the Department of Public Works initially broadcast information about the situation on social media platforms Next Door and Twitter.

In the days after the Labor Day weekend incident, members of Baltimore City Council and the public blasted Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration for its handling of the outbreak. Council members said they were disgusted” and “disappointed” with the flow of information to residents and questioned the wisdom of using social media platforms to communicate.

State law calls for the city to notify residents “as soon as practical,” but no later than 24 hours after learning of a contamination, MDE said in its letter, first reported by FOX45 and acquired by The Baltimore Sun. The department instructed Baltimore officials to notify the public no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 5.

City officials did notify the public of the outbreak the morning of Sept. 5 via social media. However, a formal public notice was not issued until 4:40 p.m. and it was issued without MDE’s review or approval, the letter states.

MDE officials notified city officials that the notice was deficient at 5:30 p.m. that day and requested the city issue a clarification including affected areas and other mandatory language. Baltimore submitted revised language to MDE at 9:05 p.m. and the updated notice was publicly issued around 10 p.m., the letter states.

Baltimore was required to create and submit templates to use in future emergency situations for review and approval by MDE, the letter states.

In a statement issued by Scott’s office, city officials refuted MDE’s findings, arguing Baltimore’s actions following the event were in line with state standards and “everything was completed correctly.”

“DPW was within that 24-hour window,” the statement said. “We met the notification requirement set forth in the Tier I Public Notice.”

Baltimore officials said they responded to MDE’s letter in January, refuting its claims. The city has not received a response, they said.

According to testimony during a Baltimore City Council hearing, the city recorded its first positive test for E. coli at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. However, notice was not widely disseminated to the public until the morning of Sept. 5, which was Labor Day.

The department tweeted about the contamination that morning, and posted messages on the online platform Nextdoor that were targeted toward specific neighborhoods. Around 8 a.m. that day, six city employees started knocking on doors in the most affected areas, which were centered in Sandtown-Winchester.

Baltimore’s Emergency Operations Center was not activated until late on the afternoon of Sept. 5. Text or phone alerts to residents were not deployed during the contamination.

Responses to the criticism about the outbreak response have varied widely from the administration. Scott declared at a news conference days later that “there was no bungling of communication.” “This wasn’t something DPW mismanaged,” he said. But Jason Mitchell, director of the Department of Public Works conceded during a City Council hearing that month that there were “a lot of lessons learned.”