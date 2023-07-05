Baltimore names Richard Luna interim director of the Department of Public Works as Director Jason Mitchell leaves

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tapped Department of Public Works official Richard Luna to serve as interim director as the search for a permanent director continues.

Luna, who has served as deputy director since 2022, began his work as interim director last Friday when the resignation of Director Jason Mitchell became effective.

Luna previously worked for the District of Columbia’s Office of the Assistant City Administrator for Internal Services. He also served as deputy city administrator in Oakland, California, the same city where Mitchell last worked.

In response to a request for Luna’s salary, city officials said they are “still processing any potential salary change.”

Mitchell announced his resignation in January amid mounting pressure from some members of the Baltimore City Council and initially said he would leave in April. His service was extended through the end of the fiscal year and the city’s budget process. The new fiscal year began July 1.

Mitchell had a tumultuous tenure of less than two years. He faced an outbreak of E. coli in a section of the city’s drinking water system, a state takeover of one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants and mounting criticism from council members over reduced recycling collection.

In January, Democratic councilmen Zeke Cohen and Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer called for Mitchell to resign if significant progress wasn’t made toward resuming weekly recycling collection within eight weeks. Mitchell announced he was stepping down just hours later. That prompted an outcry from other council members, who accused their colleagues of scaring away dedicated public servants.

“Please reconsider,” Democratic Councilman Antonio Glover, a former employee of the department, implored Mitchell at the time. “We stand by you.”

The department has since announced that weekly recycling collection will resume in the first quarter of 2024 as long as new trucks that have been ordered are delivered to the city.

Mitchell joined the city in 2021 from Oakland, California, where he was assistant city administrator and previously headed that city’s Department of Public Works.

A job listing for the director position was posted in March, and city officials reported in May that four resumes had been received. A recruitment firm has been hired to pursue candidates, said Bryan Doherty, a spokesman for Scott.