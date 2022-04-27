Baltimore Council president apologizes for chaotic hearing as council members decry behavior

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby publicly apologized Wednesday for a chaotic scene that unfolded in City Hall Tuesday night involving a housing lobbyist with whom he held a joint news conference, allowed to speak in Council Chambers and had promoted to his fellow council members.

Sitting alongside Mayor Brandon Scott and his fellow Board of Estimates members, Mosby said “some” of the night’s actions were “completely disrespectful to the institution of the City Council, to this historic building and to the overwhelming amount of citizens who were here to participate and be civically engaged.”

Advertisement

“To the men and women who work in this building, to the police officers helping to secure this building, I sincerely apologize,” Mosby said.

The apology came the morning after a boisterous scene inside the building that involved accusations of financial impropriety against Scott and another council member, a veiled threat of physical violence and a group of attendees banging on Scott’s office door.

Advertisement

Shortly before a 5 p.m. Tuesday council meeting on Mosby’s stalled Dollar House revival legislation, the council president held a joint news conference in City Hall with Bruce Marks, CEO of the housing organization Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America. Marks had organized a group of supporters in attendance who initially were 75-strong, but grew as the evening progressed.

Marks and Mosby led the group across a hallway to Council chambers, where Mosby invited Marks to speak. As he approached the microphone, Marks led his group of then about 150 people in a chant about affordable housing. Council President Mosby did not interrupt. Marks then called the words of a staffer from the Department of Housing and Community Development “bullshit,” and suggested that both Scott and Councilwoman Odette Ramos were “bought and paid for” by the real estate industry.

Earlier during council’s meeting, a group of supporters, led by Marks, marched through City Hall to the mayor’s office on a lower floor, where they banged on his door. The mayor was not present at the time, his staff said. The roving group’s shouting could be heard inside Council chambers.

Councilmembers Danielle McCray and Ryan Dorsey, two of nine members in attendance Tuesday night, left chambers amid the commotion.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Mosby denied that Marks was his guest at the meeting, saying he was instead a “subject-matter expert.” However, several members of council said they had been approached by Mosby’s office ahead of Tuesday’s meeting about meeting with Marks.

On Wednesday, Mosby called the situation an “embarrassment to this building.”

“As the leader of that institution, it’s my responsibility to make sure that never takes place again,” he said. Mosby said he would work with Scott and the Department of General Services to ensure city business is not disrupted in the future.

Ramos, a longtime housing advocate who was criticized by Marks during the meeting, called Tuesday night’s events an “insult to every single council member and frankly to the city of Baltimore.”

Advertisement

Ramos said Mosby did little to maintain decorum in Council chambers during the commotion, noting he did not strike his gavel as Marks led the crowd in chanting. At one point, Marks indicated there was an even bigger crowd outside Council chambers.

“I want to make sure there’s not a riot outside,” Marks said.

There was no security guard in Council chambers at the time of the incident, Ramos said.

“I was feeling like because we disagree with the bill, he’s going to put us in harm’s way,” she said. “I’m really really disappointed in the council president.”

Tuesday’s meeting was the first that Council has held in person on Mosby’s legislative package, which calls for the return of the city’s popular Dollar House program. The program gave away city-owned houses in the 1970s for $1 in exchange for homeowners renovating and living in them.

Unlike the original Dollar House program, Mosby’s plan calls for targeting longtime residents who have been renting rather than owning. The plan also is targeted at homes in underserved areas of the city left behind by the racist mortgage lending policies of the past.

Advertisement

The Dollar House bill is being considered alongside two other housing proposals championed by Mosby that would award home-repair grants up to $50,000 and offer assistance for older adults who have defaulted on reverse mortgages. Buyers investing in a home through the Dollar House program would be able to take advantage of the home-repair grants to make improvements to their homes.

Over the course of at least a half dozen meetings on the legislative package, council members and city housing officials have raised concerns about the eligibility requirements for the program, which they argue are unnecessarily complicated and the potential for homeowners to find themselves underwater from the moment they renovate their home.

The only vote taken on the measure was during a virtual meeting in early March. Council deadlocked 7-7 with one member absent when Mosby attempted to advance the bill. It has been stranded in committee since.

Ramos was among the council members who voted against advancing the measure. She said she has met with the council president since then, and on Tuesday, was summoned to Mosby’s office for a meeting about the proposal. There she was greeted by a surprise guest: Marks.

Ramos said she had not heard of NACA before, and asked numerous questions.

“I thought we had a good conversation back and forth, and we agreed to disagree,” she said.

Advertisement

Several other council members condemned Tuesday night’s events.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekdays Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Councilman Zeke Cohen, who attended the session, said afterward the discussion did nothing to allay any of his concerns about the Dollar House bill.

“Coming here and insulting our mayor, going down and banging on his door, making veiled threats about preventing a riot is a completely inappropriate way to conduct yourself as a witness in a City Council meeting,” he said. “I don’t believe that behavior is appropriate, nor that it changed any hearts or minds.”

On social media, Councilman James Torrence, who was not at Tuesday’s meeting due to a scheduling conflict, tweeted that the “antics” of Marks were “were unacceptable and posed a security risk to City staff.” Torrence called for NACA to remove Marks from his post.

Councilman Dorsey, who left the meeting, on Twitter called the proceedings a “total mockery of a legislative convening.”

“Baltimore deserves so much better than to have our time wasted and intelligence insulted with AstroTurf nonsense,” he tweeted. “We have plenty else to do.”

Advertisement

Marks said Tuesday night his group had been working with Mosby on the bill for the past year. During the meeting, however, Mosby said the group was unaffiliated with the legislation.

“The politicians don’t like to get called out,” Marks said at the time. “They don’t like to be called out for what it is. Because when you look at it, how can someone be against this? Unless there are other interests [at play].”