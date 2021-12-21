Baltimore City Council considers revival of Dollar House, other housing programs

“This package just does not seem to open the door for the people who really need the support, which is a little backwards,” she said. “We’re saying we acknowledge we need to make sure that the right people are buying these houses. We acknowledge that these people have been traumatized. We acknowledge that these people have been victimized by the housing system. But we’ve got to do it right now. Their credit has to be right. We’re not going to give them too much help with finding a bank. Good luck.”