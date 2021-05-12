Baltimore Mayor Scott moves to restart criminal justice council ahead of meeting with Maryland Gov. Hogan on violent crime

Mayor Brandon Scott is seeking to drum up support among former members of the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to restart the group, which shut down in 2017 when Gov. Larry Hogan pulled its funding.
In a letter Wednesday to would-be members of a reconstituted panel, Scott argued that “curing the violence epidemic is only possible if government agencies and our partners are concentrated and coordinated.”
“Before state funding was slashed in 2017, the CJCC offered a much-needed forum for stakeholders to come together and discuss urgent matters regarding violent crime, share timely information, and develop collaborative measures to build a safer Baltimore,” Scott wrote.
Scott’s letter came as he and Hogan prepared to meet Thursday in Annapolis to discuss violent crime in the city. The meeting was scheduled last week after news of quadruple shooting in Carroll Park, along with other recent headline-grabbing shootings, provoked a public spat between the Democratic leader of Maryland’s largest city and the Republican head of state government.
The letter from Scott does not state whether the city would fund the panel. The original annual state allocation of $219,000 paid primarily for the costs of having two council employees.
Scott wrote that he envisions the coordinating council building on the work of the new Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which is headed by Shantay Jackson.
The panel was formed in 1999 to address systemic problems affecting criminal justice in Baltimore. Its members included the Baltimore police commissioner, the state’s attorney for the city, three judges, the mayor and City Council president.
The group met monthly and initially focused on expediting the processing of criminal cases by coordinating the efforts across the criminal justice system. Judges led subcommittees to discuss improvements to various parts of the system. In a 2014 report, the group touted numerous behind-the-scenes accomplishments to streamline the criminal justice system, such as paying to create a fiber connection between the state Department of Parole and Probation and the Baltimore Police Department to support a gun registry and coordinating a fugitive safe surrender program with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Hogan announced in 2017 he was defunding the council because the group refused “to even look at anything about violent crime.”
“If you’re not going to focus on violent crime in the city, then we don’t feel the need to fund it any longer,” Hogan said at the time. “We’re giving all the funding to the city of Baltimore, to the mayor’s office, so it can be spent to try to do something about violent crime, rather than spent for a lunch where people sit around and talk about other issues.”
Then-Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh offered to take charge of the panel. But that suggestion was rebuffed by Baltimore Circuit Judge Charles J. Peters, who said judges couldn’t be perceived to be working for the mayor.
“We can never, ever be seen as your ally or an ally of law enforcement,” he said at the time.
Scott, the city’s mayor since December, has publicly lobbied Hogan to restart meetings of the defunct board. He called for it in his State of the City address in March, and again on social media during his war of words with the governor over the recent violence.
Last week, Hogan said during a news conference he was “very concerned about the increase in violent crime in the city.” He claimed Scott planned to “defund the police,” and that was one of several reasons for the spike. While Scott has advocated in the past for cuts to police spending in favor of community enrichment efforts, his proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 calls for a $28 million increase in police spending.
Scott responded with a tweet, saying: “Rather than relying solely on status quo ‘solutions’ and #MAGA talking points, how about actually meeting with me to discuss violent crime, gun trafficking, or restarting the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council — as I’ve asked before?”
Gun violence in Baltimore has persisted since the exchange. Three women and a man were shot Tuesday in the area of the Poe Homes public housing complex in West Baltimore. Police also responded to three separate shootings, one fatal, in other parts of the city Tuesday that were reported within minutes of each other.