On the heels of mayor’s office staffing shake-up, Baltimore City Council probes city executive vacancies

One day after news broke of the latest sweeping staffing changes on Mayor Brandon Scott’s executive team, Baltimore City Council convened Tuesday to discuss high level vacancies across city government.

The informational hearing, which did not result in any official action by the council, was scheduled prior to Scott’s decision this week to oust Chief of Staff Chezia Cager and Communications Director Cirilo Manego. But the upheaval, the latest to strike in an administration that has already experienced high turnover in visible positions, was acutely felt during the meeting.

Council President Nick Mosby opened the session by addressing the elephant in the room. Cager was conduit for information to the council, he said, arguing communication had improved in recent weeks.

“It’s somewhat surprising to us,” he said, asking for “insight” on the city’s plan moving forward for communicating to council on the proposed budget.

City Administrator Faith Leach said she has made a point to communicate major personnel movements to the council since she took on the administrator position earlier this year.

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, who called for Tuesday’s discussion, said council has yet to be notified of the “major transitions” in the mayor’s office involving the chief of staff and communications director.

“We need to know what’s happening at every level of the process, so when we’re contacted by our constituencies and other entities we really understand what’s happening,” Porter said.

Leach said she would be in contact with the council when the decisions with the pair are finalized and “when appropriate.”

Porter called for the staffing discussion to investigate the effects of high-level vacancies on city operations and the delivery of services.

“There needs to be a shared understanding and expectation and cultivation of executive leadership strengths that transfer in a way that prioritizes the growing needs of the people they oversee and ensures seamless and efficient city services,” Porter said.

Departures on Scott’s executive team have been much talked about during his first two years in office. Cager was the mayor’s second chief of staff since Scott took the position, and Manego was one of three communications directors to serve Scott in a year’s time.

The city has also seen departures of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer, Deputy City Administrator Daniel Ramos and Ramos’s replacement Chichi Nyagah-Nash since Scott took office. City Administrator Chris Shorter, the first to ever hold the newly created administrator position, left in December.

Others have been encouraged to leave. Ted Carter, the city’s deputy mayor for community and economic development, departed in August amid pressure from the administration and following a multiday suspension after a complaint was filed against him. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned following the release of a damning report, which investigated a February 2022 fire that killed three city firefighters.

Leach said despite the high profile departures, the the city’s retention rate overall is around 87%. In executive level roles, the current vacancy rate is less than 5%, she said.

“We have work to do in retaining our talent here at the city of Baltimore, but we have made significant progress,” she said.

Human Resources Director Quinton Herbert told the council that there’s a misconception pf the city having a retention problem. The bigger challenge is attracting new talent, he said.

“We’re doing a very good job of holding onto people,” he said. “We just need to get some more people through the door.”

An impediment to recruiting has been the city’s residency requirement for executive level positions, particularly among people who live in the Baltimore region, Herbert said. Executive staff are considered agency heads and employees who are two levels beneath them on city organizational charts. Executive level staffers are required to move into the city within six months of starting their employment with the city.

During the recruitment process for a bureau head, the city was interested in hiring a staffer serving in an acting capacity, but that person didn’t want to sell their house in Baltimore County, Herbert told the council. Officials have also heard from potential candidates for the vacant fire chief position that the residency requirement is a roadblock.

“That was something shared with our senior recruiter with a candidate who has all the experience and qualifications,” Herbert said.

Councilwoman Danielle McCray defended the residency requirement.

“I understand other cities may be offering things to candidates, but these workers serving in a lot of these agencies live in the city. These executive leaders should live in the city too,” she said. “I understand what you’re saying about barriers, but that’s my home.”

In a letter submitted to the council ahead of the hearing, Herbert said the city is currently working on eight executive level recruitments including the city’s fire chief and the directors of public works, the Mayor’s Office of Government Relations and the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.

A chart submitted to the council ahead of the meeting showed the fire chief position attracted the most interest with 19 applicants. Seven people applied to lead the Mayor’s Office of Government Relations, while only four submitted resumes to lead the Department of Public Works. The Mayor’s Office of Employment Development position has not yet been posted.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos asked what the city is doing to stabilize the mayor’s office where turnover has been higher than some other top level agency positions.

“We’re doing a good job of how we’re tying to address it at the agency level, but making sure that happens in the mayor’s office because, as you know, those are extremely important roles, and really to provide the public the confidence,” she said.

Leach said she and the mayor are working to change the culture inside the mayor’s office, to make the office service-focused. However, that type of change takes time, Leach argued.

The city’s political positions require staffers willing to work many hours and put in a tremendous amount of effort, Leach said.

“It’s about recruiting the right talent and putting the right people in the right seats,” she said.