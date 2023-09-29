Baltimore City Council again defers decision on redistricting; council president says mayor is ‘putting a gun to us’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A decision by the Baltimore City Council on a proposed redistricting plan presented by Mayor Brandon Scott will come down to the wire.

Council President Nick Mosby recessed the council’s committee hearing on the proposed map Friday without taking a vote to advance the mayor’s plan or presenting an alternative.

Advertisement

That means the council will now need to take three votes — one in committee and two of the full council — on a plan on Monday if it hopes to thwart a potential mayoral veto.

Baltimore’s charter requires the council to take action on the mayor’s proposed redistricting plan within 60 days of its introduction. The plan was formally introduced to the council on Sept. 18 and that period will expire on Nov. 17. Absent any action by council, the mayor’s proposal automatically becomes law, the charter states.

Advertisement

While that seems like plenty of time for the council to move, it’s barely a long enough window if Scott chooses to exercise a late veto of a council counterproposal. Based on the council’s current meeting schedule, which includes three meetings in October, Scott would have until Nov. 6 to veto or sign an amended plan.

The council cannot move to override the veto until Nov. 11, based upon the charter.

That sequence of events is contingent upon the council actually presenting an alternative plan, something members have yet to do. On Friday, Mosby sparred with city officials during council’s committee of the whole meeting over the administration’s delay in providing access to map files that can be manipulated. Mosby said the council was not granted access to the map system until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Obviously no one, anyone from the planning department on your side that helped develop the map, would know that’s a logical or reasonable time frame for us to be prepared today,” Mosby said.

Mosby has sought an assurance in writing from Scott that he would not wait until the end of the veto window to strike down a council proposal, thus giving the council more time to consider the plan. However, Scott’s staff have signaled that the mayor will likely be unwilling to make such a promise.

Marvin James, Scott’s chief of staff, told the council Friday that the administration is concerned about “limiting the scope” of the mayor’s authority.

“I just unfortunately cannot provide you that level of assurance,” James said.

James did commit to getting Mosby an answer in writing regarding the mayor’s position on the request.

Advertisement

“The position that the administration has put this council in is literally putting a gun to us,” Mosby said. “Making us, forcing us to put something out, rushing something or just allowing the mayor’s map to go into law.”

There has been little public discussion among council members about the mayor’s plan itself, which calls for moving the city’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods as well as portions of Bolton Hill and Upton to new council districts in an effort to compensate for population growth in Districts 1 and 11 in South Baltimore.

[ Little Italy, Harbor East would switch council members in Baltimore redistricting plan proposed by Mayor Brandon Scott ]

Tony Fairfax, a consultant with CensusChannel hired by the council in early 2022, gave a presentation to the group earlier this week highlighting several places on Scott’s map that he said were not necessarily illegal but potential sources for public concern.

Those included an L-shaped addition to District 7 which is represented by Councilman James Torrence and a piece of Port Covington which would move to Councilwoman Phylicia Porter’s District 10, under Scott’s proposal.

Sarah Bluher, a resident of Old Goucher who lives in the L-shaped precinct that would move, told the council the change would sever her neighborhood.

“It really does a disservice to us directly in that little piece and our surrounding neighbors,” she said.

Advertisement

Bluher asked the council to hold off on voting to get more input from residents. She noted that council’s hearings thus far on the redistricting plan have been during the day and largely inaccessible to people who work.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“Slow this down. Have legitimate public hearings and town halls at a time when people can have time to know it’s happening,” she said.

Residents in Morrell Park and Bolton Hill have brought similar complaints to council. Morrell Park is currently located in District 10 and represented by Councilwoman Phylicia Porter. A portion of the neighborhood would move to District 9, represented by Councilman John Bullock. The northern portion of Bolton Hill would move from District 11, represented by Councilman Eric Costello, to District 7 represented by Torrence.

Friday’s hearing included almost no discussion from Mosby’s fellow council members although nearly all of them attended the session. Several have told The Baltimore Sun they are content with the proposed districts drawn by the mayor. Others have questioned the thought process behind proposed moves.

Mosby said after Friday’s session that he will not consider delaying a vote without the mayor’s written assurance about a possible veto.

While many communities across Maryland approved redistricting plans in 2022 following the completion of the 2020 census, Baltimore’s redistricting effort happens on a delayed basis. The city charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until February 2024, ahead of the city’s next municipal election.

Advertisement

Both the mayor’s office and the council have an interest in settling the redistricting process quickly. The city’s primary election is due to be held on May 14 and approaching cooler weather will curtail campaign door-knocking activity. The primary is likely to be the deciding election in deeply Democratic Baltimore.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide. All 15 members of the Baltimore City Council are Democrats.