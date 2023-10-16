Baltimore City Council president rolls out alternative redistricting plan with vote set for Thursday; mayor’s office opposes

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby introduced an alternative map for the city’s redistricting effort Monday and set an aggressive timeline for a vote later this week that Mayor Brandon Scott’s office has said it will oppose.

The new map, seen by some members of the council and administration for the first time during a committee meeting Monday, would make adjustments to the majority of the city’s 14 council districts, including several in areas where residents have voiced concerns.

The plan offers numerous adjustments to Scott’s proposed map, which was introduced to the council for consideration on Sept. 18. Scott’s plan would move the city’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods as well as portions of Bolton Hill and Upton to new council districts in an effort to compensate for population growth in Districts 1 and 11 in South Baltimore. The city’s stadium area would have also moved.

Mosby has called for the council to vote on the plan in committee on Thursday and then convene a special meeting of the full council to fast-track the plan to completion that day.

In a letter sent to Mosby following Monday’s brief hearing, Scott’s Chief of Staff Marvin James called the council president’s proposed timeline “troubling.” The city’s law and planning departments, which need to review the map for legal reasons, will not have enough time to do their work, James said.

“We believe 48 hours does not provide the administration, council or constituents enough time to alert the public or review the map,” James wrote. “It is our stance that the previously agreed timeline allows the mayor’s office to do its proper due diligence.”

Baltimore’s charter requires the council to take action on the mayor’s proposed redistricting plan within 60 days of its introduction, giving the group until Nov. 17 to finalize a vote. Absent action by the council, the mayor’s proposal automatically becomes law, the charter states.

Mosby initially tried to push for a vote in early October, fearing that Scott would exercise his power to veto the council’s plan — a plan that had yet to be drafted. The city’s charter gives Scott a lengthy period to veto that would likely extend beyond the Nov. 17 deadline, preventing the council from voting to override the veto.

Scott wrote Mosby a letter in early October assuring him that he was committed to working together with the council to avoid a veto altogether. The mayor also wrote that he believes in the city’s system of “checks and balances” which gives the council the power to act on a potential veto.

Although the letter lacked firm assurances that Scott would not veto the council’s proposed map, Mosby canceled a special meeting scheduled for early October on the plan.

In a new letter sent Monday, James said the administration did not receive the proposed council changes to the map until 11:45 a.m., 15 minutes before the council’s noon hearing.

Council members themselves were also unprepared to discuss the map Monday. Asked if they had questions or comments, several members asked for electronic copies of the proposal.

Mosby said Monday he had hoped to have the council take three votes on the map Monday, one in committee and two during the group’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.

Instead, the council will hold a hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday to gather public input, he announced.

“It’s critically important to allow our residents to digest it,” he said of the plan.

The council has already held two public meetings to gather input from city residents on the plan, both before a proposed map was rolled out. Residents of neighborhoods that would be divided by the mayor’s plan have raised concerns, including those in Morrell Park and Bolton Hill.

Morrell Park is currently located in District 10 and represented by Councilwoman Phylicia Porter. A portion of the neighborhood would move to District 9, represented by Councilman John Bullock, under the mayor’s proposal. The northern portion of Bolton Hill would move from District 11, represented by Councilman Eric Costello, to District 7 represented by Councilman James Torrence.

Morrell Park would remain in Porter’s district under the council plan. Bolton Hill would move entirely to Torrence’s district.

The city’s stadium district would remain in Costello’s district as would a portion of Port Covington that was slated to move to Porter’s district.

Although many communities across Maryland approved redistricting plans in 2022 following the completion of the 2020 census, Baltimore’s redistricting effort happens on a delayed basis. The city charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until February 2024, ahead of the city’s next municipal election.

Both the mayor’s office and the council have an interest in settling the redistricting process quickly. The city’s primary election is due to be held May 14, and approaching cooler weather will curtail campaign door-knocking activity. The primary is likely to be the deciding election in deeply Democratic Baltimore.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide. All 15 members are Democrats.