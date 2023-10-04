Baltimore City Council to hold virtual town hall meetings on redistricting

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Council President Nick Mosby will hold two virtual town hall hearings to gather public input on Mayor Brandon Scott’s redistricting plan.

The hearings will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. and Tuesday at 6 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide feedback or submit questions. Comments can be emailed to the council in advance at Testimony@baltimorecity.gov. A link to the Thursday hearing is available here and the Tuesday hearing can be accessed here.

Advertisement

The council has until Nov. 17 to consider Scott’s redistricting proposal which calls for moving the city’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods as well as portions of Bolton Hill and Upton to new council districts in an effort to compensate for population growth in Districts 1 and 11 in South Baltimore.

[ Little Italy, Harbor East would switch council members in Baltimore redistricting plan proposed by Mayor Brandon Scott ]

The redistricting process happens every 10 years to rebalance districts due to shifts in the city’s population. Most communities across Maryland approved redistricting plans in 2022 following the completion of the 2020 census, but Baltimore’s process happens on a delayed basis because the city charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until February 2024.

Advertisement

Thus far, residents of Morrell Park and Bolton Hill have raised concerns about their communities being divided by the plan. Morrell Park is currently located in District 10 and represented by Councilwoman Phylicia Porter. A portion of the neighborhood would move to District 9, represented by Councilman John Bullock. The northern portion of Bolton Hill would move from District 11, represented by Councilman Eric Costello, to District 7 represented by Councilman James Torrence.

Mosby said earlier this week an alternative map has not been created by the council, though council members have discussed internally seeing proposed maps. The council president said he has discussed potential boundary changes with some members.

Both the mayor’s office and the council have an interest in settling the redistricting process quickly. The city’s primary election is due to be held May 14, and approaching cooler weather will curtail campaign door-knocking activity. The primary is likely to be the deciding election in deeply Democratic Baltimore.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide. All 15 members are Democrats.