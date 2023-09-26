Baltimore City Council to speed up redistricting vote in anticipation of mayoral veto

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Council may be asked to vote on an alternative redistricting map by the end of the week, a hasty timeline forced by the city’s charter provision on redistricting.

The council’s consideration has moved at a rapid pace following Scott’s introduction of his proposal last Monday. The mayor’s plan would move the city’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods as well as the city’s sports stadiums to new council districts in an effort to compensate for population growth in Districts 1 and 11 in South Baltimore.

The council held its first committee meeting to discuss the proposed plan Tuesday. While no alternative map has been presented by the group, it would need to vote forward any proposed changes to the plan by Friday in anticipation of the next full council meeting on Monday.

That’s because Baltimore’s charter requires the council to take action on the plan within 60 days of its introduction, Council President Nick Mosby explained to the council on Tuesday.

The charter makes no mention of a veto provision related to the redistricting process, but attorneys with the city’s law department believe the redistricting plan should be treated like any other city ordinance, said Stephen Salsbury, deputy solicitor with the law department. In that case, the charter gives the mayor three council meetings after the passage of a bill to veto. Five days after that, the council has the chance to override.

The 60-day mark for the redistricting plan is set to expire on Nov. 17. Based on the council’s current meeting schedule, which includes three meetings in October, Scott would have until Nov. 6 to veto or sign an amended plan. The council could override the veto after Nov. 11.

The timing is contingent upon the council agreeing on an alternative plan, which has yet to be presented. Tony Fairfax, a consultant with CensusChannel hired by the council in early 2022, gave a presentation to the council Tuesday highlighting several places on Scott’s map that he said were not necessarily illegal but potential sources for public concern.

Those included an L-shaped addition to District 7 which is represented by Councilman James Torrence and a piece of Port Covington which would move to Councilwoman Phylicia Porter’s District 10, under Scott’s proposal. Fairfax said the addition to District 7 was not as compact as it could be while the addition to District 10 could be viewed as not contiguous because it is separated by the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.

Baltimore’s charter requires council districts to be “contiguous” and “compact.” Natural boundaries and existing council districts also must be considered when redrawing lines.

Torrence objected to Fairfax’s characterization of the additions to District 7 which also include portions of Bolton Hill and Upton. He called for Fairfax to visit the area, which would give him territory on both sides of North Avenue if approved.

“I’m not sure what visiting the dogleg in the 7th would do,” Mosby said.

Mosby said after Tuesday’s meeting he was not yet sure whether the council will present an alternative map. He asked council members to study their districts during the week and raise any potential concerns. Scott’s administration has not yet granted access to map files that would allow the council to manipulate district lines, Mosby said, despite multiple requests.

“It’s really up to the council members and if we can muster up enough energy to support their needs,” he said. “They might come out of this saying they love the map and they want to move forward.”

District 1, represented by Councilman Zeke Cohen, and District 11, represented by Councilman Eric Costello, would lose the most territory under Scott’s proposal. Little Italy and Harbor East, currently in District 1, would move to District 12, currently represented by Councilman Robert Stokes. Additionally, an area north of Patterson Park would become part of District 13, represented by Councilman Antonio Glover, and the area around Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital would return to District 2, represented by Councilwoman Danielle McCray.

The stadium area, currently part of District 11, would move to District 10, represented by Phylicia Porter. Bolton Hill and Upton would move to District 7.

Mosby asked city officials for assurances Tuesday that Scott would not exercise his option to draw out the veto process, allowing the council more time to develop an alternative map. Marvin James, chief of staff to Scott, said he would consult the law department for advice on the issue.

While many communities across Maryland approved redistricting plans in 2022 following the completion of the 2020 census, Baltimore’s redistricting effort happens on a delayed basis. The city charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until February 2024, ahead of the city’s next municipal election.

According to the charter, the council can adopt or amend the mayor’s plan, or choose to adopt another plan. If no plan has been adopted by the council within 60 days of the mayor’s presentation of his plan, the mayor’s plan takes effect, the charter states.

Both the mayor’s office and the council have an interest in settling the redistricting process quickly. The city’s primary election is due to be held on May 14 and approaching cooler weather will curtail campaign door-knocking activity. The primary is likely to be the deciding election in deeply Democratic Baltimore.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide. All 15 members of the Baltimore City Council are Democrats.

Baltimore’s charter states that no member of the City Council can be required to vacate their office due to a change in boundary lines made during a member’s term, so long as the member remains a Baltimore resident. In elections following the adoption of a new redistricting plan, members of the City Council are required to be residents of their districts since the preceding July.