Baltimore City Council delays redistricting vote following letter from Mayor Brandon Scott

The Baltimore City Council delayed a vote on a proposed redistricting map Monday despite receiving no firm assurances from Mayor Brandon Scott about how he may exercise a veto on the plan.

A special meeting set for Monday was canceled over the weekend by Council President Nick Mosby’s office following the receipt of a letter from Scott.

In the letter, Scott said he hoped the council and the administration could reach an agreement on a redistricting map that would make a mayoral veto unnecessary. Scott did not agree to a timeline for a potential veto as some members of the council had asked, but said he supported a system of “checks and balances” between the legislative and executive branches.

Council President Nick Mosby said the council wants to take the mayor “on his word and in good faith that he’s going to allow the council’s ability to handle its legislative authority all the way to the end.”

Baltimore’s charter requires the council to take action on the mayor’s proposed redistricting plan within 60 days of its introduction. The plan was formally introduced to the council Sept. 18 and that period will expire Nov. 17. Absent any action by the council, the mayor’s proposal automatically becomes law, the charter states.

While that seems like plenty of time for the council to move, it’s barely a long enough window if Scott chooses to exercise a late veto of a council counterproposal. Had the council advanced the plan Monday, Scott would have until Nov. 6 to veto or sign an amended plan.

The council then could not move to override the veto until Nov. 11, per the charter.

Scott’s proposal calls for moving the city’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods as well as portions of Bolton Hill and Upton to new council districts in an effort to compensate for population growth in Districts 1 and 11 in South Baltimore. The city’s stadium area would also move to a new district, to reduce the size of District 11, under Scott’s plan.

Residents of Morrell Park and Bolton Hill have already raised concerns about the plan. Morrell Park is currently located in District 10 and represented by Porter. A portion of the neighborhood would move to District 9, represented by Councilman John Bullock. The northern portion of Bolton Hill would move from District 11, represented by Councilman Eric Costello, to District 7 represented by Councilman James Torrence.

Mosby said Monday he plans to schedule at least two public meetings on the proposal, one to be held virtually later this week and another to be held in person next week. A vote on the plan would come “soon” after the public sessions, he said. To date, the council has held two committee meetings on the plan, both during daytime hours.

Mosby said no alternative map has been created although council members have discussed internally seeing proposed maps. The council president said he has discussed potential boundary changes with some members.

While many communities across Maryland approved redistricting plans in 2022 following the completion of the 2020 census, Baltimore’s redistricting effort happens on a delayed basis. The city charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until February 2024, ahead of the city’s next municipal election.

Both the mayor’s office and the council have an interest in settling the redistricting process quickly. The city’s primary election is due to be held May 14 and approaching cooler weather will curtail campaign door-knocking activity. The primary is likely to be the deciding election in deeply Democratic Baltimore.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide. All 15 members are Democrats.