Baltimore City Council passes measure requiring plan for local hiring from bidders on high-dollar contracts

Baltimore already has a local hiring law, enacted in 2013, that requires contractors awarded city contracts worth more than $300,000 and city-subsidized projects over $5 million to meet with the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development within two weeks of an award to complete an employment analysis. Contractors are required to post jobs with the employment office within seven days and to ensure that at least 51% of new hires for city-funded contracts are city residents. Monthly employment reports are also required.