Voters may again be asked to weigh in on local control of Baltimore Police

The Baltimore City Council introduced a proposed charter amendment Thursday that would create a structure for the city’s police department within the city charter in hopes of finalizing the transition from state to local control.

The amendment, which would require approval of city voters in the form of a ballot question in 2024, would establish the powers of the city’s police commissioner as well as the powers and duties of the department as a whole.

The written authority would be very similar to what is currently granted in Maryland’s Public Local Laws, which governed the department for a lengthy period while it was under state control.

Maryland has controlled Baltimore’s police department since 1860 when state lawmakers, wary of the violent Know Nothing Party’s influence over police, seized authority. Since then various attempts have been made to return control to Baltimore, but none were successful until recently.

The new charter amendment, proposed by Councilman Mark Conway, would be the second put to voters in the last few years on the subject. The first, approved overwhelmingly in 2022, established the police department as an agency of Baltimore.

Lawmakers and advocates had hoped that amendment would settle the issue, but it quickly became apparent that loopholes remained. City attorneys warned that a line in the city’s charter that prohibits anyone from impeding the powers of the police commissioner left the city open to litigation if the council passed new regulations on the police department.

A push was made to alter the language during the 2023 session of the Maryland General Assembly, however lawmakers disagreed on how to make the change. Competing proposals were introduced and neither won approval.

Conway, chair of the city’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee, said Monday he hopes to finalize the latest amendment ahead of the start of the next legislative session in January. That would send a signal to state legislators that they can have confidence in the City Council and Mayor Brandon Scott and repeal the language, Conway argued.

“We just want to make it obvious who has what responsibility with our police department and right now, it’s in flux,” Conway said. “Although we technically have local control, it doesn’t look that way on the books. So we need to change it.”

Conway’s proposal would amend both the city charter and the Baltimore City Code. As with other existing city departments, the charter would outline the broad strokes of the police department while smaller, more procedural items would be included in the code. Changes to the code, unlike charter amendments, do not require the direct approval of voters.

Scott’s administration joined Conway as a co-sponsor of the legislation. Administration officials have been part of the conversation as it has been drafted, Conway said. Conway said he expects Scott’s administration to introduce several amendments.

Scott’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Committee hearings to discuss the proposed changes are set for Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Conway said he hopes to move the proposal along quickly but also gather input from the public.

Council President Nick Mosby urged the public to attend the hearings not only to weigh in but to make sure they’re up to speed on local control.

“If the lawmakers and lawyers are confused, then the public is probably confused as well,” he said.