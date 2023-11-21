Baltimore City Council advances inclusionary housing legislation as bill faces one remaining hurdle

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A set of bills that would require Baltimore developers to build affordable housing units in market rate developments moved forward Monday with the addition of more amendments and in spite of lingering concerns about the financial impact of the proposal.

Baltimore City Council voted in favor of two bills: one that would require affordable units in residential buildings with 20 or more units that receive subsides from the city and another that would create a tax credit to offset the cost.

The tandem votes are the second of three the council must take to formally pass the legislation and send it to Mayor Brandon Scott’s desk for consideration. The council will take up the bills again on Dec. 4.

Housing advocates have been pressing for movement in recent weeks on the legislation which was first introduced in December 2022. Supporters gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall Monday evening to rally for the twin measures’ passage.

Although his administration expressed reservations about the cost of the proposals — some as recently as last week — Scott joined the rally Monday.

“I want to be unequivocally clear that my administration wholeheartedly supports the vision of inclusive and affordable housing here in Baltimore,” he said.

“We have to be very intentional about undoing racial and socioeconomic segregation as well as decades of purposeful disinvestment that has harmed many of our communities,” Scott added. “This bill is a part of that larger work.”

Scott’s staff spent the weekend in discussion with various council members trying to craft amendments to the legislation that would get it over several hurdles.

The primary bill, as passed by the council’s committee of the whole last week, required developers to set aside 10% of units as affordable for residents making approximately 60% or less of the Baltimore-area’s median income. That’s roughly $67,000 annually for a family of four.

If additional subsidies were available, the developer would have been asked to apply for other city programs to make an additional 5% of units available to those making 50% of area median income. A family of four makes about $60,850 at 50% of area median income.

On Monday however, the council passed an additional amendment proposed by Council President Nick Mosby to adjust those figures. Under Mosby’s proposal, a total of 10% of units would be set aside as affordable. Half would be reserved for those making 60% of area median income while the other half would be for 50% earners.

During an interview ahead of the vote, Mosby said future city leaders could easily choose not to require the additional units for those earning 50% of area median income if given the option.

“I think we should just factor it all into the bill right away,” he said.

Also at issue Monday was a provision in the bill that would require a study of the program to determine its effectiveness. The bill that passed last week, spearheaded by Councilwoman Odette Ramos, would have required the study after three years or 400 units were built — whichever came first.

Under the amendments approved Monday, that figure would be reduced to 200 units or three years after the first tax credits are issued for the program, whichever is first.

Since the inclusionary housing legislation was introduced in 2022, Scott’s administration has pushed back on various facets of the plan. Finance officials argued the legislation should not be applied citywide because it had the potential to scuttle proposed developments in areas that aren’t as lucrative for developers. Officials also wanted some units set aside for those making 80% of area median income. Ultimately, the legislation that moved forward includes neither.

The tax credit that would be created by the second bill approved Monday was a compromise with administration officials. The 30-year credit would be equal to the difference between the rent paid from an inclusionary housing unit and the market rate rent, offsetting the cost to property owners.

An additional amendment proposed Monday by Councilman James Torrence would have altered the tax credit bill to place a cap on the total number of units that could have received the credit. The amendment, which failed by a vote of 6-8 with one abstention, would have effectively limited the number of affordable housing units to 400 unless the city came up with an alternative funding mechanism.

Mosby rallied against the Torrence amendment ahead of Mondays meeting, leading chants of “no cap” with the group gathered in front of City Hall.

Approved amendments to the proposal also included a tweak excluding penthouse units from the affordable housing requirements, a nod to concerned developers.

The legislation is the council’s second attempt at mandating affordable housing units in market rate buildings. The first attempt, passed in 2007, created only 34 units because numerous waivers were available to developers.

“I’m so excited that we have an inclusionary bill that we can finally be proud of after 17 plus years,” Mosby said during Monday’s rally.

City finance officials argued last week that Baltimore faces a $100 million structural deficit in 2024, putting it in a bad position to absorb the cost of the legislation.

Mosby called the council’s approach “sensible” and argued there will be a “long runway” before the city needs to incur costs from the program.

“It doesn’t impact the existing budget, it changes absolutely nothing that the administration is working on today,” he said. “It just prepares them for the financial implications of this tomorrow.”