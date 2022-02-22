Baltimore councilwoman wants firefighter body cameras, new rules to enter vacant homes in wake of deadly blaze

The proposal comes in the wake of last month’s deadly fire in the New Southwest/Mount Claire neighborhood, which claimed the lives of fire lieutenants Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler and Paramedic/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo. The trio were trapped in a vacant home at 205 S. Stricker St. when it collapsed, also seriously injuring a fourth firefighter. The blaze in Central Southwest Baltimore is one of the deadliest for firefighters in the city’s history.