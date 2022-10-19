With moratorium on facial recognition about to end, the Baltimore City Council may consider regulating the technology

The Baltimore City Council is taking a second look at the city’s use of facial recognition technology ahead of the expiration of a moratorium later this year that barred its use.

Since June 2021, Baltimore has blocked residents, businesses and most of city government from using the technology, which can be used to store and match images of faces. A notable exception was made for the city’s police department which, since 1860, has been a state agency rather than under the control of the city.

That’s likely to change, however. In November, voters will be asked via a ballot question if they’d like to transfer control of the agency back to the city. Ballot questions have a near perfect passage rate in the city. Voters haven’t rejected one in almost 20 years.

The city’s facial recognition moratorium expires in December.

With that as a backdrop, council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee met Wednesday to begin discussions about the prospect of new regulations of facial recognition technology in the city.

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, the sponsor of the city’s original facial recognition moratorium, presented the findings of a research paper he commissioned from the Legal Data and Design Clinic at the University of Baltimore’s law school. Students there analyzed policies from Massachusetts, Illinois, Virginia and other states where legislation has been passed regulating the use of facial recognition.

Studies have raised concerns about the technology’s accuracy, particularly with Black and brown faces, prompting some states to ban the technology or develop a regulatory framework, Burnett said. The councilman said he plans to introduce in November proposed regulations on the technology’s use locally, rather than a complete ban.

Effective legislation elsewhere has created systems for people to opt out of their images being used for facial recognition, Burnett said. Currently, Maryland uploads all drivers license photos to the Maryland Image Repository System, a state-administered system that allows police to search those images as well as photos of state prison inmates and police mug shots for investigative purposes. Baltimore Police use the repository system to compare those images to ones of people they need to identify.

Potential regulations could require people whose faces are uploaded into such systems to be notified or possibly opt out, Burnett said.

Councilman Mark Conway, the committee’s chair, said he had concerns about what he called a “fractured approach” to regulating facial recognition technology along local jurisdictional lines. He asked whether state and federal officials are considering regulations.

Burnett said no substantive federal action is underway. Several state bills proposed to regulate the technology’s use have failed to advance, he said.

“It’s one of those things where we can continue to wait for creative action by the state government, but without their action, we’re living in a state with no regulations at all,” Burnett said.

Discussion about potential regulation among city representatives was limited Wednesday as legislation has yet to be proposed. But Baltimore Police argued in a memo submitted to council that the current moratorium has already curtailed their crime-fighting efforts. While the department was still able to access the image repository, the ban stopped police from acquiring new facial recognition technology, they said.

“The current ban eliminated the department’s ability to acquire more effective technology as it became available, which we believe could have detrimental effects on clearance rates and crime solving in the future,” Michelle Wirzberger, the department’s chief of staff wrote.

Police officials said it would be a better idea to create safeguards around the use of the technology, such as required training, quality control checks and periodic reporting to the City Council “to prevent intentional misuse and to reduce the possibility that an innocent individual could suffer from negative consequences,” Wirzberger said.

Wirzberger said police have already overhauled the process by which officers use the technology in response to the legislation, requiring all requests to be processed by a small group of people. The department is also tracking all requests, she wrote.

Jake Parker, senior director of government relations for the Security Industry Association, told members of council Wednesday that the accuracy of the technology has been misrepresented. Law enforcement uses the technology to generate leads he compared to anonymous tips, which are widely used by police departments.

“The technology is incredibly powerful, but it can be used in a responsible and ethical way with the right set of rules and principles,” Parker said.

Burnett said after the meeting he will continue to research the issue before introducing legislation.

“A moratorium or ban is one thing,” he said. “Building guardrails is another thing in terms of consequences. We are doing as much research as possible.”