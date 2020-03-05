The slate of amendments, which would need to be put on the ballot for city voters if approved by the council, come in the wake of the “Healthy Holly” book scandal that led to the resignation and prosecution of former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh. Pugh, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion and was sentenced last week to three years in federal prison, sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of self-published children’s books to groups that did business with the city.