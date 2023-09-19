Baltimore City Council to hold hearing in response to rash of car thefts

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City Council has called for a hearing to discuss a rash of car thefts in the city.

The hearing, which will be held before the council’s Public Safety and Government Operations commitee, has not yet been scheduled.

Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the city’s first district in South Baltimore, requested the discussion, arguing the thefts are a “pressing issue that affects the safety and wellbeing” of city residents.

As of Sept. 9, 7,401 auto thefts had been reported to Baltimore Police, compared to 2,304 at the same time last year.

Design flaws in Kia and Hyundai vehicles are fueling a sharp increase in auto thefts around the country. In Baltimore, auto thefts are on pace to more than double the total from last year, as reports through the first eight months of 2023 are already up 88% compared to all of 2022.

Addressing the council Monday, Cohen argued the thefts are driving residents to move out of the city.

“When a percentage is that high, it cannot just be a statistic. It must be a call to action,” he said.

Cohen said carjackings have also been a threat to city residents, mentioning one in his district that escalated to a homicide in August. While car thefts have increased in Baltimore this year, carjackings have decreased. Thus far in 2023, 360 carjackings have been reported compared to 482 at the same time last year.

“Beyond the statistics are real lives and real families,” Cohen said.

Between 2015 and 2019, the city averaged 4,363 auto thefts per year before seeing a decrease between 2020 and 2022, when there was an average of 3,295 auto thefts recorded by police each year.

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge told The Baltimore Sun last month around 40% of vehicles stolen in the city this year have been Hyundai or Kia models.

Eldridge said the department has provided more than 2,600 free steering wheel locks this year.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this report.