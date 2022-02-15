New rules force Baltimore officials to take second look at applications for American Rescue Plan money; City Council questions previous allocations

Baltimore officials are reevaluating proposals from nonprofits and city agencies to receive some of the city’s $641 million in American Rescue Plan money as members of City Council continued to press Tuesday for more details on how the money has been allocated thus far.
The second round of reviews was prompted by the January release of a final set of rules from the federal government dictating how the federal coronavirus relief money can be spent.
In some cases, the new rules expand eligibility requirements, said Shamiah Kerney, head of the city’s Office of Recovery Programs, and proposals must be reviewed to make sure they’re still compliant.
The new rules allow Baltimore to use some American Rescue Plan funds to pay for traditional government services because the city lost revenue during the pandemic. Baltimore officials calculated a $93.6 million revenue loss in fiscal year 2020.
Members of City Council, who do not control spending of the American Rescue Plan funds but have sought additional oversight, are eagerly awaiting the results of the reevaluation as they hope to endorse projects that are under consideration. The deadline for area nonprofits to apply closed on Dec. 31, and city departments have until March 31 to submit their applications.
Kerney said she hopes to get a list of all eligible nonprofits that have applied to the members of City Council by sometime in March. Council members can endorse 10 projects each to boost the likelihood they get funded. Council President Nick Mosby has 15 endorsements to award.
Kerney said the city needs to strictly scrutinize proposals to make sure they are not ineligible. Otherwise Baltimore could be on the hook to repay the federal government, she said.
“We understand there’s a lot of interest and inquiring around the proposals,” she said.
While the reevaluation process is underway, much of Baltimore’s American Rescue Plan money has been committed to various city agencies by Mayor Brandon Scott. The city’s health department was awarded $80 million for COVID-19 testing and prevention efforts and $50 million for violence reduction projects.
A $55 million allocation to fund workforce development and economic recovery programs also has been announced, as has $35 million to the Mayor’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity to expand public internet access inside and outside city recreation centers, among other projects.
An additional $130 million has been set aside to balance upcoming city budgets, hit hard by pandemic-related costs.
Council members had numerous questions for city leaders Tuesday about additional grants awarded by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which controls the $50 million allocated for violence prevention.
Nearly $18 million of that pot, allocated in October, is now being distributed among community groups to perform the city’s violence prevention work, Scott’s office announced Tuesday. Recipients include We Our Us, TurnAround Inc., Roca, Healing City Baltimore and Sage Wellness among others.
Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, a Democrat who represents Northwest Baltimore, said he was concerned about nonprofits receiving American Rescue Plan money without having to go through the city’s application process.
“What’s the difference between the organization applying to you and applying to them?” Schleifer asked. “Why are there two separate channels? You’re doing scoring. You’re doing applications. Why do we have a separate channel?”
Kerney said the organizations receiving funds from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement do work that is specific to the group’s mission for the money. City Administrator Chris Shorter added that the office is working with nonprofits that may not have the ability to spend the $250,000 minimum to apply directly for American Rescue Plan funds.
At least six groups awarded funds by the neighborhood safety office, however, received more than $250,000, according to figures released by the mayor’s office.
Councilman Eric Costello, a Democrat and chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, also said he was concerned about the dual application process.
“You’ve got this very in-depth process laid out citywide, then we have a specific agency that’s going through a different process than you’ve laid out,” Costello said.
Costello also questioned city officials about their plans to comply with a City Council bill that became law in February requiring the administration to provide monthly, quarterly and annual updates to City Council on American Rescue Plan spending.
Kerney pointed out that she and others in the administration opposed the bill and argued previously that it would be difficult to provide accurate reports on a monthly basis.
“We fully intend to comply,” she said. “We just need to have conversations with agencies about what’s doable and what’s reliable.”