Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pushes forward conduit agreement vote, circumventing members who sat out meeting

Mayor Brandon Scott charged forward with a controversial management agreement for the city’s conduit system with Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. Wednesday, reconvening a city spending board meeting to approve the contract after two members of the board sat out the meeting in protest.

Comptroller Bill Henry and Council President Nick Mosby, two of five members of the board, did not attend the meeting in hopes of forcing a delay of the deal, which calls for BGE to pay for $134 million worth of capital improvements to the system. The pair believed the meeting could not proceed without a five-member quorum required by the board’s rules.

Instead, the three remaining members of the board — the mayor and two of his appointees — proceeded with a vote on the proposal, arguing they had no alternative. Because Henry and Mosby did not send representatives to sit for them, they were counted as abstentions.

Scott said the vote did not happen as he preferred, but said after the meeting he was confident the decision would stand.

“Doing it this way is not taken lightly,” said the first-term Democratic mayor. “This is not the way we wanted to do this. But left with no choice, this is how we had to do this.”

Henry, Mosby and numerous members of Baltimore City Council raised concerns about the proposal, which has been public for less than a month. Recently, the all-Democratic council convened a legislative investigative committee to look into the plan. During the first meeting of that committee last week, the group voted to subpoena several documents from the city, including ledgers of how much the city has spent on conduit maintenance. The responses to those subpoenas are due next week.

Scott has moved quickly to advance the plan to shift maintenance of the 700-mile utility system that runs beneath the city. Currently, Baltimore pays to maintain the system and rents space in it to various utility companies. BGE is the biggest user of the system and pays to occupy 76% of the conduit.

Under the deal, BGE pays a $1.5 million annual “occupancy fee” and invests in capital improvements. The mayor has argued the city has lost $7 million annually on the system as maintenance costs increased but rental fees diminished.

Under the current rental agreement, struck via a 2016 legal settlement, BGE has paid a maximum of $28 million annually. Scott’s administration expects the company to invest $34.5 million into the system each year under the deal.

Scott and his staff argued Wednesday that they had to move forward with the plan ahead of BGE’s “rate case” to be considered by the state Public Service Commission. During that 10-month process, which begins Friday, BGE will make a case for its proposed rates for the next three years.

Councilman Eric Costello, chairman of council’s investigative committee and a critic of the plan, said other municipalities have jointly requested delays in rate cases. The city did not to pursue that option.

“I’m profoundly disappointed that it moved forward in this manner,” he said, noting the maneuver does not send a positive message to voters.

Asked why he felt he had no alternative, Scott said he city was likely to face litigation from BGE. BGE sued Baltimore in 2015 when officials last attempted to increase the conduit rate to more than triple what was previously paid. It took more than a year to reach the settlement of the dispute.

“The last thing I want for the residents of Baltimore is to be back in court with litigation, and this is where we would have ended up if we did not do this at this appropriate time,” Scott said.

Council members have questioned why the deal has been seemingly rushed, whether the annual financial loss on maintenance has been overstated and whether the deal will result in higher rates for BGE customers.

Henry and Mosby, in their statement read before Wednesday’s meeting, said the deal needed time for pubic discussion and a thorough explanation because it gives BGE control over capital improvements to the system.

“The city should not rush into this agreement,” said the pair, both Democrats. “The public and users of our conduit system should be afforded the opportunity to ask and have their questions answered.”