Baltimore City Council committee to subpoena documents on conduit proposal with BGE: ‘How can we trust what you say?’

Workers impacted by the contracts one way or the other sit in the audience as Baltimore City Council's new investigative committee meets for the first time to begin a probe into the city's conduit agreement with BGE. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A Baltimore City Council committee investigating a proposed management agreement with Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. for the city’s conduit system has agreed to issue several subpoenas after voicing concerns about the proposal.

The subpoena vote came at the end of a hearing that lasted more than four hoursThursday night — the first meeting since the committee convened in response to the swiftly moving proposal. Council members lamented about the lack of communication from the administration — many learned of the deal via media — and a lack of analysis about what the proposal would do to customer rates.

“If it’s the right thing to do, the analysis should be completed,” Council President Nick Mosby said. “If it’s the right thing to do, we should see the findings that lead us this way. If it’s the right thing to do, let’s take our time and do it right.”

Mayor Brandon Scott proposed signing an agreement to shift maintenance of the 700-mile subterranean utility system to BGE in exchange for a reduction in annual rent payments that the company pays for using the conduit. As proposed, BGE would invest $134 million in capital improvements to the system over four years, as well as paying a $1.5 million annual “occupancy fee.”

Currently, Baltimore pays to maintain the system, which is more than 100 years old. BGE pays rent to occupy 76% of the conduit’s space. Under that agreement, which expired in June, BGE has paid no more than $28 million annually, said Ebony Thompson, the city’s solicitor.

Under the proposed agreement, BGE would invest $34.5 million annually, Thompson said.

The proposal, which officials said was not finalized until this week, is on the agenda for consideration by the city’s Board of Estimates on Wednesday. Scott sits on the five-member board and appoints two additional members, giving him control. The two remaining members, Comptroller Bill Henry and Mosby, have expressed concerns about the plan.

Mosby convened the council’s legislative investigations committee Monday with unanimous approval from his fellow council members.

Over the course of the multihour hearing, committee members peppered officials with the city’s law department and Department of Transportation with questions about the advantages and disadvantages of the deal and the pace at which is it moving.

Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton chastised administration officials for not being forthcoming with information about the proposal, drawing suspicion, she said.

“How can we trust what you say?” Middleton said. “I’m tired of getting stuff in the last minute. To me, it shows you’re hiding something.”

Thompson apologized to the council for the way it wasninformed of the deal. The Baltimore Brew first reported that negotiations were underway. While the agreement seems new, it’s been in the works for nearly a year, Thompson said, first as negotiations over a proposed rent increase BGE pays.

The city and BGE reached an “impasse,” she said. With the “real threat of litigation” looming, other options were explored, she said.

BGE sued the city in 2015 when it last attempted to increase the rate, trying to increase by more than triple what was previously paid. It took more than a year to reach a settlement in the dispute.

BGE officials were invited to Thursday’s hearing earlier in the day, but were not able to attend, said Eric Costello, the committee chairman.

While conversations about the conduit began behind closed doors early in 2022, public discussion began in November, when Scott proposed hiring a consultant to analyze potential options for the system. The Board of Estimates delayed a decision on the $50,000 contract until after the November election when voters weighed a charter amendment barring the sale and lease of the system. That amendment was overwhelmingly approved.

The contract for conduit analysis was later approved by the spending board. City officials revealed Thursday that the contractor began work months before in August, but fizzled quickly once voters approved the charter amendment.

Mosby grilled a BGE representative, asking whether the contract was a “rush job.” The contract was presented to the Board of Estimates as a “credible valuation of next steps to take,” Mosby said.

“Everything I’m hearing here today is the complete opposite of a credible valuation of this network,” he said.

Scott’s staff has argued the conduit system is losing $7 million annually as revenues have declined and costs have mounted. Council members pressed city officials Thursday for figures on how much was spent on maintenance versus earned in rent. Such a list was among the documents subpoenaed.

Ron Adolph, president of Commercial Utilities LLC, the city’s current conduit maintenance contractor, told the council he has seen no evidence of a $7 million annual loss.

“We do not believe the current proposed deal is the best option for the city,” he said. “We think the city should slow down. We don’t understand the rush.”

Thompson said the Scott administration hopes to have the Board of Estimates consider the proposal Wednesday, which is two days before BGE is due to begin a “rate case” before the state Public Service Commission — a 10-month-long process in which the commission will make a ruling on BGE’s proposed rates for the next three years.

The potential for rate increases, as a result of the city’s proposed agreement, weighed on the minds of several council members Thursday. Councilwoman Odette Ramos said she feared BGE will present a substantial rate hike to the commission.

City finance officials said BGE will be able to recoup capital expenses via increases to ratepayers. But those higher rates will be for all ratepayers in BGE’s coverage area, not just city residents, officials argued.

“That doesn’t make me feel better,” Ramos said.

Thompson argued BGE was just as likely to increase rates for customers had it remained in a similar rent agreement with the city. Thompson said she believes ratepayers will see a smaller increase with the proposed arrangement.

“Can we see that math?” Ramos asked.

Costello noted that several other users of the conduit, including Comcast, have submitted a letter to the city expressing concern about the proposal. The letter details 17 questions the group has about the deal.

Costello included answers to the questions among the documents the group subpoenaed.

Employees of Commercial Utilities packed Council Chambers for the meeting as did several members of the public. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore NAACP, was among those who waited through the four-hour-long hearing to testify.

Little called the agreement a “complete abdication” of government’s responsibility to protect the vulnerable. The process has not been democratic, it hasn’t been transparent and the deal is inequitable, he said.

“That is reason enough why this contract should not go before the Board of Estimates next week,” he said.

Little urged the council to think about the city’s deal in the 1970s to sell Friendship Airport, now BWI Marshall Airport, to the state for $36 million.

“We ought to be students of history,” he said. “We ought to recognize that it’s our responsibility, as has been said by some of the members of this council tonight, not to think about the expediency of the moment, but to think about the long term.”