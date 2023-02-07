Baltimore reaches agreement with BGE for conduit maintenance; proposal to go before spending board next week

Mayor Brandon Scott has finalized a proposed agreement with Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. for the company to take over maintenance of Baltimore’s conduit system.

The agreement calls for BGE to pay for $134 million in capital improvements over the next four years. The utility would also pay an “occupancy fee” of $1.5 million annually.

Advertisement

The deal needs the approval of the Board of Estimates, which the Democratic mayor controls.

Currently, Baltimore owns and pays to maintain the 700-mile conduit system that carries utility lines beneath the city through a series of terra cotta pipes. BGE, the system’s biggest user, occupies 76% of the system and pays the city rent for its use.

Advertisement

Scott has moved quickly on the deal since it was revealed just weeks ago. In his announcement Tuesday of the proposal, the mayor said the Board of Estimates will consider it next week.

Scott’s announcement comes one day after Democratic City Council President Nick Mosby revealed the council will launch an investigative committee to look into the proposed agreement. Its first meeting is slated for Thursday.

Mosby has argued the proposed deal violates the spirit of a charter amendment that city voters passed in November. That amendment, approved overwhelmingly like all others on the ballot, bars the sale or lease of the conduit system.

“It is clear that the administration is set to disregard the clear directive from our voters,” Mosby wrote in an email Monday to city residents. He urged residents to speak out during Thursday’s hearing.

Scott has said the deal is neither a sale nor a lease. About $34.5 million is expected to be invested by the utility annually — $6.5 million more than BGE is currently pays to rent space in the conduit, according to administration estimates.

“This is a sensible agreement that gives the city an opportunity to demonstrate good stewardship over this valued and vital asset,” Scott said Tuesday in a news release.

Proposed BGE conduit agreement

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Discussions about alternatives for the conduit system began last year, just ahead of the passage of the charter amendment. Members of Scott’s administration argued the cost of maintaining the system has ballooned beyond the revenue it generates and said the city is losing $7 million annually on the system.

Days before the November election, Scott proposed hiring a consultant for $50,000 to explore the “best and highest use” of the system. At Mosby’s request, the Board of Estimates delayed voting on the contract until after the election, then approved it in mid-November. Work on that contract is incomplete.

Advertisement

Scott sits on the five-member Board of Estimates and controls two more of its seats, making it possible for him to get contracts approved despite opposition.

Democratic Comptroller Bill Henry has also expressed reservations about the proposal. Henry said last week he needs to see “compelling evidence” that its terms would be “sufficient to cover the capital and operating needs of the conduit.”

“It would be a mistake to make a long-term commitment to anything less, without including some expectation of eventually escalating BGE’s contribution to the point where it meets our actual needs,” he said at the time.

Like Mosby, he has an independent vote on the Board of Estimates.

A spokesperson for BGE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.