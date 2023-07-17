Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley’s nomination has been submitted to the City Council. Now the confirmation process begins.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made his nomination of Richard Worley to be the city’s next police commissioner official Monday, submitting the selection to the Baltimore City Council and kicking off a confirmation process.

The council, which met Monday night, received the nomination without discussion. Worley was assigned to the council’s Rules and Legislative Oversight committee which will hold a hearing on Aug. 15. The committee is chaired by Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer.

If approved by the committee, Worley would then face a vote from the full council body. There is no deadline for the council’s consideration.

Scott announced Worley’s selection in June amid mounting questions from the City Council about whether former Police Commissioner Michael Harrison planned to finish out his contract which expires in March. Just days after the council questioned Harrison publicly during a budget hearing, Scott called a hasty news conference to announce Worley would be the successor.

A Pigtown native and a 25-year member of the force, Worley served as Northeast district commander during Scott’s time on the City Council and impressed the mayor with his communication with officers and residents. He began his career as an officer in the Western District and rose through the ranks to become deputy commissioner of operations. During a major shake-up in department ranks in 2021, Worley, then a colonel, moved from chief of patrol to taking over the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Worley is currently paid $207,944, according to Baltimore Police, and would likely receive a raise if confirmed.

Worley took over as acting commissioner immediately, although Harrison remains on the city payroll. He’s faced a challenging first month on the job — the city experienced what was most likely the deadliest mass shooting in its history when 30 people were shot, two fatally, at the annual Brooklyn Day celebration in South Baltimore on July 2.

In the aftermath, city leaders and residents have demanded to know why city police were not present at the event when shooting began despite multiple 911 calls warning police of a growing crowd armed with weapons. During a City Council hearing last week, Worley admitted multiple failures of the department, both to learn of the event in advance and to dispatch more officers when it became clear assistance was needed.

“We could have and should have done more,” he told the council, pledging to complete an investigation into the incident which will look at officer body camera footage, GPS locations and dispatch recordings. The findings of that investigation are due in the next 30 to 45 days.

The Baltimore NAACP chapter has called on Scott to withdraw his selection of Worley and, instead, conduct a nationwide search for the best candidate. During a news conference in front of police headquarters, NAACP leaders lambasted Scott’s “blatant disregard” for important perspectives.

Kobi Little, the group’s president, spoke during last week’s hearing on the Brooklyn Day shooting cautioning council members to take seriously their responsibility to vet the next commissioner.

“This is why we need community engagement on the front end before you bring in a police commissioner,” Little said. “If there was engagement with community accountability organizations, we would see a different outcome.”

Scott has said he has no plans to change his mind about Worley and promised a “robust community engagement plan” once Worley was nominated.