Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley to meet residents as City Council considers his nomination

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Richard Worley, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s nominee to be police commissioner, will attend a series of meetings with residents to build community support as the City Council considers his nomination.

The meetings, which were announced this week, will include stops in Northwest, Central, South and East Baltimore, as well as one virtual and two telephone town halls.

Advertisement

Scott, who announced Worley’s selection for the post in June, has billed the meetings as an opportunity for residents to hear Worley’s vision for the police department and hear concerns from residents about public safety.

“These meetings are a vitally important step needed to help Baltimore residents build trust and a direct relationship with Acting Commissioner Worley,” Scott said in a news release.

Advertisement

The mayor submitted his formal nomination of Worley, who has been serving as acting commissioner since June, to the City Council last week. The council’s Rules and Legislative Oversight committee has scheduled an Aug. 15 hearing to consider it. If approved by the committee, Worley would face a vote from the full 15-member council. According to the city’s charter, the council must vote on Worley’s nomination within its next three meetings — by Oct. 2.

Residents can RSVP to attend community meetings online here (https://bit.ly/baltcitymeet0823) or by calling 311. The meeting schedule is as follows:

Tuesday Aug. 8, 10 a.m.: telephone town hall for older adults, RSVP for dial-in information

10 a.m.: telephone town hall for older adults, RSVP for dial-in information Wednesday Aug. 9, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: virtual community meeting streamed on Facebook.com/MayorBMScott

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: virtual community meeting streamed on Facebook.com/MayorBMScott Monday Aug. 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The Lord’s Church, 5010 Park Heights Ave.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The Lord’s Church, 5010 Park Heights Ave. Tuesday Aug. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Shake & Bake Family Fun Center, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Shake & Bake Family Fun Center, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave. Thursday Aug. 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: National Federation of the Blind, 200 E. Wells St.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: National Federation of the Blind, 200 E. Wells St. Monday Aug. 28, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: telephone town hall, RSVP for dial-in information

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: telephone town hall, RSVP for dial-in information Tuesday Aug. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Greater Paradise Christian Center, 2900 E. Oliver St.

Scott, a Democrat, announced Worley’s selection amid mounting questions from the City Council about whether then-Commissioner Michael Harrison planned to finish his contract, which expires in March. Just days after the council questioned Harrison about his tenure during a budget hearing, Scott hastily called a news conference to announce Worley would succeed him.

A native of Pigtown in Central/Southwest Baltimore and a 25-year member of the force, Worley served as Northeast District commander during Scott’s time on the City Council and impressed the mayor with his communication with officers and residents.

He began his career as an officer in the Western District, rising through the ranks to become deputy commissioner of operations. During a shake-up in the department in 2021, Worley, then a colonel, moved from chief of patrol to head of its Criminal Investigations Division.