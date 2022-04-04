Baltimore City Hall reopens today

Baltimore City Hall reopened Monday after a more than two-year closure due to the pandemic.

Baltimore City Council is slated to hold the first public meeting in the space with a 5 p.m. session Monday. Mayor Brandon Scott will give his annual State of the City address in Council Chambers on Tuesday, and the Board of Estimates, the city’s spending board, will convene in City Hall on Wednesday.

City Council’s noon meeting Monday will continue to be held virtually.

Scott announced the reopening of the building early last month amid increasing public pressure. Baltimore City Hall was seemingly one of the last public spaces to reopen amid the pandemic. San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia all reopened their city halls last summer.

Scott argued repeatedly that Baltimore City Hall, built in 1875, should remain closed for health reasons because it was not designed with social distancing in mind. Neither, however, were many other regional public buildings such as courthouses or the Maryland State House in Annapolis, both of which reopened last year. Baltimore’s libraries also reopened in early 2021.

Although the city’s indoor mask mandate has been lifted, visitors to City Hall will be required to wear masks. They will also be subject to a health screening to enter.

City officials plan to make all public meetings hybrid, meaning the public will be able to attend meetings in person or participate virtually. However, supply chain issues have delayed the arrival of some technology needed to implement that plan. Until then, the Board of Estimates will offer a temporary solution for remote testimony. Participants will need to attend City Council meetings in person to speak.

