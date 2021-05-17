Baltimore City plans to lift mask mandate when 65% of adult residents have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore City intends to lift its requirement that face masks be worn indoors and at outdoor events once 65% of its residents 18 and over have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, officials said Monday.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the statewide mandate last week — when 65.6% of Maryland adults had received at least one shot — after the Centers for Disease Control advised that vaccinated individuals could forego masks indoors and out. Most Maryland officials signaled they’d follow suit.
But Baltimore City has taken a more cautious approach throughout the pandemic, often maintaining restrictions locally while the governor relaxed them for other jurisdictions. The city has, however, aligned itself with the governor’s decision to eliminate capacity restrictions at all venues.
“The CDC’s announcement regarding vaccines comes at a time where robust methods to confirm whether individuals are vaccinated do not yet exist,” the city health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said Monday.
City officials signaled last week that they planned to hang on to mask requirements, but they announced their threshold Monday. So far, about 42% of city residents over 18 have received at least one dose of a vaccine, Dzirasa said. About a third of city residents are fully vaccinated.
“This means two out of three people you pass on the street are not yet vaccinated,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
Officials said they’re hopeful the 65% bench mark will be reached quickly, thanks to efforts to bring shots to unvaccinated residents. But, they still have a ways to go.
“We obviously have a couple of mass vaccination cases in the city, but really the approach will be in the months to come around mobile vaccination sites and pop-up clinics that are easily accessible,” Dzirasa said.
Latest Politics
So far, a majority of the shots doled out in the city have gone to non-Baltimore City residents — 63.8%, according to the city’s dashboard.