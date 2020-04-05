After break due to virus, Baltimore City Council will resume Monday. Here’s how you can participate.

After a brief suspension due to the new coronavirus outbreak, the Baltimore City Council will reconvene remotely Monday.

The board did not meet as scheduled March 23 due to the growing pandemic. Maryland remains under a stay-at-home order, and City Hall is closed to the public.

Last month, Democratic Council President Brandon Scott pledged to find a solution to allow the board to meet remotely during the public health crisis, while still allowing the public to participate. Scott said the solution would be accessible to members of the public, even if they don’t have internet access.

Here’s what you need to know about how to tune in Monday and what you can expect the board to discuss:

How can I watch?

Members of the City Council will meet via the WebEx platform, and the meeting will be livestreamed here. The meeting will also be shown live on CharmTV.

People without internet access or TV can call 443-984-1696 to listen, with an access code of 0245337.

What is the council expected to vote on?

Before the March 23 meeting was canceled, the council had been expected to vote on several charter amendments, including one that would reduce the number of votes needed to override a mayoral veto from three-fourths of the council to two-thirds. Another would change the timing of veto overrides. Those amendments are now due for discussion and a vote Monday.

Also on the agenda Monday is a council resolution seeking an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that a city air quality ordinance is invalid. The judge ruled March 27 in favor of Wheelabrator Technologies’ complaints that the law forcing it to dramatically reduce its emissions is “fundamentally flawed.”

The council also plans to update city residents on the state of the pandemic and its recommendations for responding to the crisis.

How can I participate?

Scott said his office is trying to implement a system that will replicate the standard meeting process as much as possible. The public is not permitted to testify during meetings of the full council, so there will be no mechanism to address the council during Monday’s meeting.

But during upcoming committee hearings, Scott hopes to have a process for the public to take part. No hearings have been scheduled yet, but some may be announced next week as officials troubleshoot the technology to conduct them. However, it’s unlikely any hearings will take place until after council’s April 13 meeting, Scott said.