Baltimore City Council probes staffing increases in mayor’s office, elsewhere on first day of budget hearings

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City Council drilled down Tuesday on personnel issues and spending in the mayor’s office with City Administrator Faith Leach during the start of a week of hearings on the proposed budget for next year, the first for which the council can exercise new budgeting powers.

Questions for Leach, who has held the city’s No. 2 role for only six months, touched upon a swath of long-running issues, such as trash, blight and problems with 311 system residents use to lodge complaints.

Advertisement

But it was city staffing — be it in the mayor’s office, working for the council members themselves or vacancy issues citywide — that commanded much of the council’s attention.

Council President Nick Mosby questioned the logic of adding positions, as suggested by Mayor Brandon Scott in his proposed $4.4 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2024, when so many current openings are unfilled. Scott, Mosby and all of the council members are Democrats.

Advertisement

Baltimore has a roughly 13% vacancy rate across about 14,000 budgeted positions. Scott’s budget proposes additions of jobs in the Department of Public Works to staff additional trash collection crews and in the Office of Infrastructure Development, among other places. It also proposes freezing some positions that have sat vacant.

Mosby noted that as many as 189 positions have remained vacant for more than two years.

“The money really should be reallocated to go after and fix up some of the infrastructure, some of the one-time system costs, some of the problems that have been raised ... as opposed to just sitting there, idly standing by, while we’re also creating new positions,” Mosby said.

[ Shantay Jackson, director of Baltimore mayor’s public safety office, to resign ]

The council has a month to consider Scott’s proposed spending plan, which includes $3.5 billion in operating costs and $888 million in capital expenditures. The proposal would hold the line on the property tax rate and includes a $79 million boost in education spending required by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

For the first time in more than a century, the council has the ability to cut and add spending amounts, a new dynamic in a process that typically favors the mayor. Previously, the council could cut but not reallocate funds within the budget. The new power, approved by voters via a charter amendment in 2020, does not allow the council to exceed the total of Scott’s proposed budget.

During Tuesday’s hearing with Leach, which lasted more than three hours, council members probed the growing size of the staff in the mayor’s office, as well as in Leach’s office.

Councilman Eric Costello, who chairs the budget hearing process, said the mayor’s staff has grown from 76 positions paid $11.4 million in fiscal year 2021 to 103 positions that would be paid $17.1 million in the proposed spending plan.

Costello called the increases “somewhat frustrating” when council has been limited in what it can pay its own staff.

Advertisement

Leach defended the expansion of the mayor’s office. Some positions were added due to the reorganization of offices and agencies, she said, while others are grant-funded. Thirteen positions are being created in the new Office of Infrastructure Development, she said, which will be dedicated to trying to secure federal infrastructure money.

“If we want to recruit talented people to manage projects, we’re going to have to pay them over $100,000 to do that,” she said.

[ After EPA order, Baltimore says it will finish reservoir projects by the end of the year ]

Leach’s own position has been the subject of council scrutiny this year. A coalition of four council members initially blocked Leach’s appointment to the city administrator post in March, citing complaints not about Leach, but about the role of a city administrator within the executive branch. The position was created in 2020 via a charter amendment spearheaded by Scott when he was a council member. Voters overwhelmingly approved the position via a ballot question.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Under intense pressure from the Scott administration, council members reversed course just days later to approve Leach’s appointment. But Tuesday’s lengthy hearing on Leach’s office — more than twice the length of the 2022 hearing on the subject — signaled the council’s continued interest in the position.

Leach opened her remarks by presenting a crowded organizational chart of the mayor’s office. She noted that 80% of the 25 most-populated cities the United States employ professional managers or administrators.

Councilman Mark Conway, one of the councilmen who initially voted against Leach, complained Leach’s budget is not segregated from the mayor’s in the budget materials, making it difficult to discern how much the office has grown.

Advertisement

Under Leach’s leadership, the city administrator has a deputy paid $215,000; a special assistant making $114,000; two assistants paid $129,000 and $147,961, respectively, and a director of external partnerships paid $104,910. Leach makes $197,676, according to a memo submitted to the council earlier this year.

Conway questioned whether Leach wants to further expand the office in the image of Washington, D.C.’s administrator, who has significantly more employees. Leach said she hopes to develop her own model in Baltimore. The initial two-person operation, established by Leach’s predecessor Chris Shorter, was not large enough, she said.

“I don’t think with the types of issues we are expected to tackle and address and reform, that we are expected to implement as a government, that is sufficient,” she said. “What we have now is a really solid staff with a top-tier team that is the envy of any other city manager’s office.”

The council’s budget hearings will continue through June 6. A final budget must be approved by June 26.