Protest to be headlined by Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor can proceed, judge rules

A conservative group can proceed with holding a protest to be headlined by alt-right provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos and Steve Bannon at Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion this fall, according to an injunction issued by a federal judge Tuesday.
In her opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Hollander said conservative Catholic news outlet St. Michael’s Media was likely to prevail in its argument that the cancelation of the rally would infringe upon the group’s rights to free speech and assembly.
Hollander issued an injunction barring city and venue officials from standing in the way of the event.
St. Michael’s Media, also known as Church Militant, sued Baltimore and several city officials last month after the city canceled the group’s protest planned for the city-owned pavilion. The event, also billed as a rally and prayer meeting, is meant to coincide with U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting at the nearby Marriott Baltimore Waterfront in November. Yiannopoulos and Bannon, the CEO of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, were both advertised as speakers.
City officials canceled the event in August, arguing there was a possibility of “significant disruption” due to the “characteristics of the location and the likely reaction to the planned program.” In a court filing, city officials argued they had a “legitimate fear” the rally “would incite violence in the heart of downtown Baltimore.”
St. Michael’s Media argued the city’s move violated the group’s First Amendment rights to free speech, expression of religion and assembly.
Hollander’s injunction requires St. Michael’s Media to obtain $2 million in insurance for the event — already a stipulation in the group’s preliminary contract with the venue — and obtain an additional $250,000 bond.
At a two-day court hearing this month, attorneys and witnesses for St. Michael’s Media argued the group poses no threat and argued the location of the pavilion is critical to sending their message against clergy sexual abuse to the Catholic bishops. Switching locations would “silence, soften, deaden” that message, argued Father Paul John Kalchik, a priest who planned to speak at the rally about sexual abuse he suffered.
Yiannopoulos also appeared in court and tried to assure Hollander the event will not devolve into violence as his past speaking engagements have. Those were “political speeches to political audiences in a fraught political environment,” he said.
Yiannopoulos said that the Baltimore event would be different from events he hosted “almost half a decade ago” because of the intended audience but also because of the current political climate. The days following the election of Trump in 2016 featured an “outbreak of screaming and rage,” he said.
Attorneys for the city argued the political climate following the 2020 election has also been politically divisive.
St. Michael’s Media held a similar protest at the MECU Pavilion during the 2018 gathering of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops without incident. The event, which did not include speakers Bannon and Yiannopoulos, attracted about 1,000 people.
The protest slated for this November has about 2,200 registrants so far.
Based in Michigan, St. Michael’s Media produces articles and videos about Catholic news around the world and is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. In the group’s writings, founder Michael Voris says the organization defends morality. The group has called global warming “garbage” and criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. And the Southern Poverty Law Center considers St. Michael’s Media a hate group for its views on LGBTQ issues.