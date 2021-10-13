Protest to be headlined by Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor can proceed, judge rules

St. Michael’s Media, also known as Church Militant, sued Baltimore and several city officials last month after the city canceled the group’s protest planned for the city-owned pavilion. The event, also billed as a rally and prayer meeting, is meant to coincide with U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting at the nearby Marriott Baltimore Waterfront in November. Yiannopoulos and Bannon, the CEO of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, were both advertised as speakers.