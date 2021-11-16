Rally headlined by Milo Yiannopoulos on Baltimore’s waterfront begins despite legal battle, concerns over safety

A protest and prayer rally emceed by right wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos got underway as scheduled Tuesday at Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion in spite of an ongoing legal battle and fears from city officials that counter protests could erupt downtown.
City leaders worried the rally would “incite violence in the heart of downtown Baltimore,” but those concerns are so far unfounded.
About 150 attendees, who were required to register for the event organized by conservative Catholic group Church Militant, were waiting to file into the waterfront venue when gates opened at 10. As they entered with little disruption, there were no police or counterprotesters outside. Several hundred people were in the venue — about one-third of roughly 3,000 seats were filled — as the rally was scheduled to begin at 11.
“We appreciate you being here,” one man yelled to a group of security guards as they entered the venue.
Baltimore officials and Church Militant have sparred over the event which coincides with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting at the nearby Marriott Baltimore Waterfront. City officials attempted to cancel the event, which is being held on city property, in response to advertised appearances by Yiannopoulos and Steve Bannon, CEO of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, arguing the pair would draw counterprotesters capable of rocking downtown with violence.
Church Militant, also known as St. Michael’s Media, sued the city over the cancellation, arguing that the city’s move violated the group’s First Amendment rights to free speech, expression of religion and assembly. The pavilion’s waterfront location is critical to sending the group’s message against clergy sexual abuse to the Catholic bishops gathered nearby, organizers said.
Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Hollander sided with Church Militant, issuing an injunction barring Baltimore officials from interfering with the rally preparations. In an 86-page opinion, she said the group was likely to prevail in its argument that the rally’s cancellation by the city would infringe upon the group’s rights to free speech and assembly.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Hollander’s decision earlier this month.
At a two-day court hearing in September, attorneys and witnesses for Church Militant argued that the group poses no threat to the city.
Yiannopoulos himself appeared in court and tried to assure Hollander that the event would not devolve into violence as some of his past speaking engagements have. Those were “political speeches to political audiences in a fraught political environment,” he said, arguing that the events were “almost half a decade ago.”
Church Militant held a similar protest at the MECU Pavilion during the 2018 gathering of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops without incident. That event, which did not include speakers Bannon and Yiannopoulos, attracted about 1,000 people.
Organizers said 1,500 people registered in advance for Tuesday’s event. In court filings, Church Militant has complained that attendance has been stymied by delays in signing a contract for the venue.
Whether Bannon will attend Tuesday’s event remains in question following his indictment Friday on two counts of criminal contempt. He has been advertised as a speaker, but does not appear on a schedule for the event. Organizers said Bannon accepted their invitation to speak and they were not told otherwise.