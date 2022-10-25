Chris Shorter, leaving after two years as Baltimore’s first city administrator, says city doesn’t have turnover problem

Baltimore’s first ever city administrator talks about his transformational plans for the city as initiatives still very much in progress.

“We are on our way there with clear resources allocated,” he said of the plan to restart reviews of city employees.

Advertisement

“We are on schedule to receive a road map of the redesign of the entire system by the end of December,” he said of the city’s procurement reform efforts.

But Shorter won’t be here to see it. The Prince William County Board of Commissioners in Virginia voted 6-2 Tuesday morning to approve Baltimore’s top unelected official as the county’s newest executive. Shorter will depart Baltimore at the end of the year for the suburban Washington D.C.-area county. He will be the fourth member of the mayor’s nine-member executive team to leave this year.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun last week, the city’s administrator of just under two years said he had no intention of being a short timer in Baltimore. When he joined the city staff for the newly created position in December 2020, Shorter moved to Reservoir Hill and jumped head first into some of the city’s most systemic problems: water billing, modernizing the city’s paper timecard system, improving procurement and getting recycling restarted.

On some of those issues, Baltimore has seen some measure of success. Weekly curbside recycling collection, which had been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, did restart in January 2021, bringing relief to residents who had been hauling their own recyclables to community drop off centers.

Within a year, however, collections had to be scaled back to every other week, and they remain so today — the product of staffing shortages. Facing aggressive questions from members of the City Council about the collections this summer, Shorter and others conceded there is no timeline for weekly collection to resume.

Water billing, for years plagued by problems like customers being overbilled or receiving no bill at all, has also seen some improvement. In February, city officials reported that the city’s meter shop, a key focus for Shorter in his earliest days on the job, had cut the number of water meters reporting no readings in half to about 2,500. Outstanding work orders were reduced from 7,721 in April 2020 to 1,124 by February. No updates have been provided since.

“The mayor made a commitment to a more professionalized government, one that was more customer-focused, where administrative operations and procedures were seamless and more transparent,” Shorter said.

“In a very short time, we were able to accomplish a good bit. In some cases very quietly,” he added.

Still, many of the problems faced by the city administrator will persist beyond his tenure.

A consulting firm hired to assess problems with the city’s procurement process, such as too few women and minority-owned businesses receiving contracts and lengthy delays in paying contractors, is just now completing its work. That plan will be the framework for future reforms, Shorter said.

Advertisement

Shorter’s goal of establishing performance reviews tied to financial incentives for city staff also remains unrealized. Last year, officials set a goal of reviewing 50% of the city’s staff. That didn’t happen. But by July 1, the city will have performance plans for each city agency, eventually making it easier for the city to do those evaluations, Shorter said.

The city’s rollout of Workday timekeeping software under Shorter’s tenure was bumpy. More than 1,000 city employees received incomplete paychecks or no paycheck at all, prompting outcry from the City Council and employees, some of which were front line responders in the midst of a pandemic.

Baltimore’s Open Checkbook tool, which the city rolled out in April 2021 and touted as an effort to make city spending more transparent, is currently inoperable. Shorter said the system is not malfunctioning: City officials are waiting to populate it with data due to be stored in the Workday system.

Scott, who championed the city administrator role and pushed for a ballot question to create it in 2020, said he still believes in the position.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

“Years before I became mayor it was clear to me that Baltimore needed to join most major cities in having a city administrator to oversee key functions of government and ensure that city operations were effectively managed and executed to best serve our constituents,” he said. “In just under two years, Baltimore has seen tremendous strides, much of it due to Chris’ transformational leadership.”

As administrator, Shorter was paid a salary of $255,000 in fiscal year 2021, the second highest in the city behind only Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. Both make more than Scott was paid $189,000 that same year. Shorter said the Prince William County position will move him closer to his family.

Advertisement

Shorter is the latest departure in an administration that has faced several high profile exits this year. Chief of Staff Michael Huber left in September. Communications director Cal Harris departed in February, as did Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer and Daniel Ramos, the city’s deputy city administrator. Ramos’ replacement, Chichi Nyagah-Nash, left in June after five months in the position. Ted Carter, the city’s deputy mayor for community and economic development, departed in August amid pressure from the administration and following a multiday suspension.

Still, Shorter said the administration does not have a turnover problem. The top jobs in the city are tough, he said, and officials know how tough they are when they take them.

“No one is leaving the mayor’s office and pushing negative stories or saying they’re suing the city or anything of that sort,” he said. “This is a natural course. Urban cores, big cities have change, and this is no different.”

Nor does Shorter think he’s leaving the city in a bind. Scott’s administration has made key appointments, including the head of the Office of Recovery Programs, Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell and deputy and assistant city administrators, he said. The city will carry forward, Shorter said.

“We now built in a structure within the city administrator’s office where one leader leaving doesn’t mean the progress stops,” Shorter said. “This team of deputy mayors, of assistant city administrators, of a deputy city administrator has all sorts of expertise that is layered to make sure that the progress that we have made doesn’t stop.”