Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s proposed budget would increase police spending, add civilian officers

Baltimore’s police budget would increase by $5 million under a proposal from Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled Monday that calls for using 35 civilian officers for police work and adding other staff to assist with an anti-violence initiative.

The $3.2 billion proposed spending plan, a small decrease in overall spending over the previous year, would hold the line on taxes despite increases to police spending and a $65 million increase in education spending mandated by the state.

The $560.4 million proposed allocation for the police department calls for eliminating 30 vacant sworn officer positions in favor of civilians who would assist with investigations by tracking down leads and searching databases for information related to cases, city Budget Director Bob Cenname said during a briefing for media.

Additionally, nine members would be added to the department to staff the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy, known as GVRS, which was deployed on a pilot basis in the Western District last year. The strategy, a partnership between the police department and the Office of the State’s Attorney, focuses resources on people most likely to be the victims of violence or perpetuate it.

The fledgling program will rely on intelligence collected by the police department to identify rivalries among street gangs and personal beefs, according to city leaders. Those identified as at-risk will be offered services, such as housing, job training, addiction treatment or other services to help them improve their life and not get involved in crime.

Baltimore has repeatedly achieved the grim mark of 300 or more homicides for the past seven years, and is on pace to experience a similar total in 2022.

What’s behind the extra police spending

The increase to the police budget would be driven in part by increasing costs of health benefits, workers’ compensation and inflation. That accounts for about $1.9 million of the increase. An additional $2.2 million would be needed to pay for a new contract agreed upon with the Fraternal Order of Police, which raises starting salaries for new officers from $55,000 to $60,000 a year, making Baltimore the highest-paying major law enforcement agency in the state for new recruits.

Operational cuts of more than $8 million will defray most of the cost of the new contract, announced last fall. Those cuts include a plan to have officers assigned to non-patrol work cover some patrol shifts, Cenname said.

An additional $2.8 million in the police budget would pay for what Cenname called “enhancements,” including the new civilian and GVRS positions and work to be done at the Central District building on North Calvert Street.

The police department has been working to hire more civilians to help address the effects of officer shortages. There are 2,122 sworn officers and 473 civilian employees, according to recent departmental figures. That’s well below the budgeted 2,500 sworn officers and 500 civilian positions.

According to the department, 70 sworn officers have left the department while 26 were hired through this March.

The department is required to adequately staff patrol, investigations and internal affairs positions as part of an ongoing federal consent decree reached in 2017.

Freeing up officers for police work

Hiring civilians for administrative duties and other functions will free up more officers for police work, particularly patrol, which has had the highest vacancy rate in the department. A staffing study completed early in the consent decree found Baltimore had a much lower rate of civilian staff compared with other agencies across the country.

In the past, the department has relied increasingly on overtime, causing costs to soar to nearly $50 million. In recent years, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has attempted to rein in costs. Police overtime is projected at $34 million for this fiscal year.

The city’s proposed budget, which still faces approval by the Baltimore City Council as well as the Board of Estimates, does not increase taxes but will include an increase in the city’s water rate. Scott announced in his State of the City address last week that he has proposed increases averaging 3.2% for each of the next three years.

The City Council will have expanded oversight of the budget for the first time in 2022 thanks to a charter amendment passed by voters following a disagreement over the fiscal year 2021 spending plan. At that time, the City Council cut $22.4 million from then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s proposed budget — most of it from police spending. The council intended for the savings to be redirected to community enrichment efforts, but did not have the authority to add money to the budget. The City Council could only make cuts.

Young, a Democrat, refused to reallocate the money, and it instead went into a surplus for the 2022 budget. The charter amendment passed by voters allows the City Council to add money to the budget, clearing the way for funds to be reallocated. The final budget must still be balanced.

First Kirwan education funding

The fiscal year 2023 spending plan for the first time includes $65 million in additional funding for education mandated by state legislation known as the Kirwan bill, which reformed education spending across the state. Spending mandated by Kirwan will continue to grow annually, jumping to $77.2 million by fiscal year 2024 and to a projected $155.4 million by 2030.

New EMS revenue proved crucial to the city funding Kirwan reforms in their first year, Cenname said. Maryland is allowing local jurisdictions to start getting reimbursed for Medicaid patient ambulance rides. Previously, reimbursements were provided for Medicare patients as well as patients with private insurance, but very little was received from Medicaid.

The reimbursements are expected to increase revenue to Baltimore by $40 million annually. Additional money will flow into the city in fiscal year 2023, because the city will be able to collect reimbursements retroactively for Medicaid patient ambulance rides in the current fiscal year.

Cenname said city finance officials work almost every day to prepare for future costs of Kirwan reforms.

“We think it’s a significant accomplishment so we’re catching our breath,” Cenname said of finding money for the first year’s increase. Cenname said discussions with the mayor are ongoing and city agencies may be asked to further trim their budgets.

Baltimore’s 2023 proposed budget for the first time in several years stems many of the losses to tourism revenue sustained during the pandemic. Tourism funding, which comes from parking fees, hotel taxes and the city convention center, is expected to improve to 85% of pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2023, Cenname said.

“I feel like we’ve stabilized the situation this year,” Cenname said. “Fiscal year 2021 was ugly in a lot of ways. In 2022, we were very cautious.”