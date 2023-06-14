Baltimore City Council proposes $10 million in amendments to buy firetrucks, surveillance cameras; $1.7 million cut to BOPA

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Council is proposing nearly $12 million in amendments to Mayor Brandon Scott’s $4.4 billion budget, the majority of which would be used to buy new firetrucks, purchase new city surveillance cameras and fund a vocational training program.

Money to cover the council’s proposed expenditures would come from the elimination of positions that Scott’s budget proposed creating in the Department of General Services, the Law Department and the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development.

The amended budget would also cut the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts by $1.7 million, withholding the funding until the City Council and mayor believe the embattled arts organization has addressed concerns about its ability to manage city festivals and other arts programming.

The council’s Ways and Means Committee approved the changes by a 6-0 vote Wednesday. The full council will consider the changes at noon. The mayor-controlled Board of Estimates would then have to approve the spending plan. The board meets at 2 p.m.

The amendments are the first the council has undertaken since it gained the ability to reallocate money in the budget. Until now, the council could only make cuts and had to instead rely on the mayor to move savings elsewhere, a process that strongly favored the mayor. Voters opted to change the process via a charter amendment that appeared on ballots in 2020.

“Considering the new authority Baltimore City voters granted to the council, council members approached this year’s process with great care and diligence,” said a resolution approved by the committee Wednesday.

The fundamentals of Scott’s spending plan remain unchanged by the amendments. The budget includes $3.5 billion in operating costs and $888 million in capital expenditures. It holds the line on property taxes and sets aside $79 million to boost education spending as required by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a 10-year effort to improve education by injecting billions of dollars into public schools.

The Council’s amendments call for $5.4 million to be freed to buy new fire equipment. Late last year, the council held a hearing on the city’s aging fire fleet, which averages about 11.4 years in use for each piece of equipment. The National Fire Protection Association calls for fire vehicles to be used no more than 10 years as front-line pieces.

The amendments proposed Wednesday also move $1 million to the Dante Barksdale Career Technology Apprenticeship Fund which was created in 2021 to train city youth in trades. Another $1 million would be used to buy CitiWatch cameras for the city’s surveillance network, and $1 million more would pay for improvements to that network.

Additional allocations in the amendments include:

• $800,000 for youth recreational programming;

• $250,000 for improvements at Department of Public Works facilities;

• $200,000 for the Home Security Rebate Program which gives credits to homeowners who install cameras;

• $150,000 for the Lillian Jones Recreation Center Renovation;

• $125,000 for facade improvements;

• $74,000 for a language access coordinator.

The Council’s amendments would cut funding for a number of positions that Scott’s proposed budget suggested adding. It was not immediately clear how many positions would be eliminated.

Members of the council were critical during budget hearings of Scott’s plan to create new positions as more than 1,000 of the city’s current jobs sit vacant. Baltimore has about an 20% vacancy rate for positions funded by the city’s general fund, city finance officials said.

Two additional amendments proposed by Councilwoman Odette Ramos were not considered Wednesday morning during the committee hearing, but are likely to be raised during the council’s noon session. Ramos proposed cutting $1.5 million from BOPA’s budget and reallocating it to a yet-to-be-created arts and culture office.

The councilwoman also suggested cutting $5 million from the city police budget in favor of using the money to pay for city attorneys to handle in rem foreclosures, a tool the city has been attempting to ramp up to battle blight and vacancies.

The members of the Ways and Means Committee declined to introduce the amendments, but Ramos will have the ability to propose them when the full group convenes.

The agreement proposed Wednesday does not include an amendment introduced earlier this month by Councilman Zeke Cohen that would have deducted $1 million from the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and redirected it to the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Peer Navigator program. Cohen said he withdrew the amendment.

BOPA, which was the target of a budget cut from the council last year, continues to be in the council’s crosshairs. Council members have been unsatisfied by explanations from BOPA leaders about how it spent money dedicated to canceled or scaled down Artscape festivals during the pandemic. Artscape was canceled in 2020 and 2021, and was held virtually in 2022.

Following a contentious budget hearing for BOPA this month, Scott, Council President Nick Mosby and Councilman Eric Costello issued a joint statement vowing to seek an “alternative” to the quasi-governmental arts organization.

“Our trust in them as a zealous advocate for Baltimore’s arts community, responsible steward of allocated funding, and vehicle for delivering critical city funding to that community has been eroded by BOPA’s repeated inefficacy,” the trio said.

The council’s $1.7 million cut to BOPA will be restored if the group makes “demonstrable progress,” Costello said Wednesday.