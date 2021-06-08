Baltimore officials pass budget with $555 million in police spending without amendments

The Baltimore City Council approved a $4.3 billion spending plan Tuesday, leaving a $555 million allocation for the city’s police department intact despite pleas from some members of the public to cut or eliminate spending on law enforcement.
The budget, Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott’s first, includes a $28 million increase in spending on the Baltimore Police Department to cover employee health insurance and higher pension obligations.
Dozens of participants panned the increase this spring during two taxpayers’ night hearings on the budget. Speakers sought to push Scott and council members to instead spend more on programs to prevent and respond to potential criminal activity, with some calling to defund the police department.
Following a hearing Monday night, in which speakers from the police department warned council members that cuts would harm the agency’s work and potentially result in the city flouting a federal consent decree to reform the department, the council’s Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to advance the plan without changing it.
On Tuesday, the full council convened, voting unanimously in favor of the spending plan without any amendments. No debate was conducted and members of the board did not address the calls to cut the police budget.
Democratic Council President Nick Mosby thanked his colleagues for a “tremendous” amount of work on the budget, which included a week of hearings.
“I saw a lot of advocating for specific issues. I am proud of the work of this body, including the amount of time spent on this budget process,” Mosby said.
Two separate bills setting the 2022 property tax rate and establishing an increase in the city’s 911 fee will head to the Board of Estimates for a final vote at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Those bills will return to council for final passage at a meeting an hour later.
Mosby cast the only vote against the 911 fee increase, saying he was concerned about raising any fee during the coronavirus pandemic. The budget calls for the 911 fee to go up 25 cents per phone line to pay for improving emergency dispatch technology.
The spending plan keeps the property tax rate steady.
Scott has been lukewarm about his proposed budget, describing it as presenting a “continuity of services” as the city continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. He’s said the budget does not “reflect the direction I want to and we will move in the future.”
As president of the council last year, Scott led a charge to cut $22.4 million from then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s proposed budget, the majority from police spending. The council sought to redirect the savings to community enrichment efforts. But Young, also a Democrat, refused to reallocate the money. It instead went into a surplus for the 2022 budget.
Now mayor, Scott has worked behind the scenes to whip votes on council for his budget proposal. Its passage without amendments signals his influence with the board — and follows his success in preventing an override vote on a veto of a bill on security deposit alternatives for renters. Tuesday was the deadline for such a vote. While the council initially passed the bill 12-2, with one abstention, the votes have since shifted in Scott’s favor, and Mosby did not call for an override vote.
Scott’s 2022 budget plans on “modest” recovery from the pandemic and assumes there will be no further COVID-related disruptions or shutdowns.
Revenue streams that rely on tourists and commuters have been hardest hit by measures to control the spread of the disease. The projected budget anticipates $13.9 million in parking revenue next year, less than half what the city made before the pandemic. Hotel tax revenue is projected at $19.6 million in 2022, 8% less than the current fiscal year, for which expectations were reduced.
The spending plan includes $640 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan. City officials have not announced where they will spend much of that money, which is dedicated to pandemic relief. They have began to outline a plan for city departments to apply for the funding, some of which will also eventually be made available to nonprofit organizations.
Latest Politics
The city must have a final, balanced budget passed by the council and signed into law by the mayor before the 2022 fiscal year begins July 1.