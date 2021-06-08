Baltimore officials pass budget with $555 million in police spending without amendments

Now mayor, Scott has worked behind the scenes to whip votes on council for his budget proposal. Its passage without amendments signals his influence with the board — and follows his success in preventing an override vote on a veto of a bill on security deposit alternatives for renters. Tuesday was the deadline for such a vote. While the council initially passed the bill 12-2, with one abstention, the votes have since shifted in Scott’s favor, and Mosby did not call for an override vote.