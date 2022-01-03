Baltimore poised to offer $8 million settlement to family of man exonerated after serving 17 years for murder

Baltimore’s spending board is poised to approve an $8 million settlement with the family of a man who was exonerated after serving 17 years on a homicide charge.
The settlement, which is due to be approved by the city’s Board of Estimates Wednesday, would close out a lawsuit filed by the family of Malcolm J. Bryant. Bryant was convicted of killing 16-year-old Toni Bullock in 1998. His sentence was vacated in 2016 with the help of the Maryland Innocence Project after a court-ordered DNA test on the victim’s nail clippings revealed a partial DNA profile that did not match Bryant.
Bryant was released from prison in 2016 and died in early 2017 at age 42.
Bryant’s family sued the Baltimore Police Department as well as Detective William F. Ritz and forensic analyst Barry Verger in 2019 arguing their failure to disclose exculpatory evidence led to Bryant’s wrongful conviction.
The city law department’s settlement committee has recommended settling the case, according to the Board of Estimates agenda for Wednesday. An attorney for Bryant’s family was not immediately available for comment.
In their lawsuit, the Bryant estate argued Ritz failed to disclose knowledge of an eyewitness whose account contradicted and undermined testimony from the only eyewitness to Bullock’s death at trial. Ritz also allegedly failed to disclose multiple pieces of evidence pointing to another possible suspect in the case.
The suit states Verger allegedly failed to examine the fingernail clippings for DNA and falsely reported the fingernails were consumed, meaning no further testing was possible.
In 2018, a voluntary collaboration between the Innocence Project, the state’s attorney office, police and the Maryland Office of the Public Defender released a consensus report on the investigation into Bullock’s death, which acknowledged apparent deviations from proper police practices, the suit stated.
The lawsuit, brought by Bryant’s sons, Lamar Estep and Malique Bryant, sought unspecified damages, compensation for attorneys fees and punitive damages against each defendant.
The settlement is one of the largest finalized by Baltimore in recent years related to conduct of the Baltimore Police Department. In 2020, the city paid out nearly $8 million to Umar Burley and Brent Matthews who were both sent to federal prison for drugs planted in their vehicle in 2010 by the department’s Gun Trace Task Force.