Baltimore poised to offer $8 million settlement to family of man exonerated after serving 17 years for murder

The settlement, which is due to be approved by the city’s Board of Estimates Wednesday, would close out a lawsuit filed by the family of Malcolm J. Bryant. Bryant was convicted of killing 16-year-old Toni Bullock in 1998. His sentence was vacated in 2016 with the help of the Maryland Innocence Project after a court-ordered DNA test on the victim’s nail clippings revealed a partial DNA profile that did not match Bryant.