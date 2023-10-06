It’s a boy! Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says he has a son on the way

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baby Charm will be a boy.

Mayor Brandon Scott told The Baltimore Sun this week the child he’s expecting this winter along with girlfriend Hana Pugh will be a son.

The admission came, of course, during a discussion about the playoff-bound Baltimore Orioles.

“I think there would be one thing that I’m expecting in the near future that’ll outrank that,” he told reporter Childs Walker when talking about the prospect of the birds winning the pennant. “That’s of course the birth of my son.”

Scott and Pugh announced in July they were expecting a child, writing in a joint post on social media “Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way and will be arriving Winter 2024.”

“Will Charm be a boy or girl?” the couple mused. Now we know.

The baby will be the first for the Democratic mayor, 39, who coupled his baby announcement this summer with news that he had purchased his first home. Scott said at the time that he and Pugh met at Charm City Live in September 2022 and began dating sometime last fall.

The child’s anticipated arrival will fall in the midst of the mayor’s campaign for reelection. The Democratic primary is May 14. He faces former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon and businessman Robert Wallace in the Democratic contest.