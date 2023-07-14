Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has a baby on the way.

The Democratic mayor, 39, posted on Instagram Friday that he’s expecting a child with his girlfriend Hana Pugh. The pair have dated for about a year, according to aides at City Hall.

“Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way and will be arriving Winter 2024,” the pair wrote in a joint post. “Will Charm be a boy or girl?”

Due this winter, the child will be the first for Scott who has served as mayor since December 2020.

The baby’s anticipated arrival will fall in the midst of the mayor’s campaign for reelection. The Democratic primary is May 14. So far, only the mayor has announced his intention to run. Past rivals including former Mayor Sheila Dixon could potentially fill out the rest of the Democratic field. Dixon told The Baltimore Sun she has not yet decided whether to run.

First elected to Baltimore City Council in 2011, Scott, who grew up in the Park Heights neighborhood, has kept his life outside City Hall largely private during his time in office. His parents, who also live in the city, attended his modest pandemic-era inauguration ceremony. The mayor previously maintained an Instagram account for his dog, Lord Grogu, but the pup’s page has been removed.

Pugh, who has no relation to former Mayor Catherine Pugh, is a native of Northeast Baltimore and a graduate of University of Maryland Eastern Shore, according to a profile on the website for Bmore Empowered. Pugh is listed as operations director for the group which provides programming for Black girls and women in the city.

In the last year, Bmore Empowered has been the recipient of at least one city grant — a $25,000 allocation from the city’s $641 million in American Rescue Act funds. The money was to be passed through to Ballet After Dark for a dance and yoga therapy program for youth and women impacted by trauma.

Meeting records show Scott, one of five members of the Board of Estimates, did not recuse himself from voting on the grant. Scott’s spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.